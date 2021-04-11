Skipper: 'Cancel culture' not a new phenomenon

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And just to put a bit of a local spin on it, former Mason City Councilman Scott Tornquist, now living in Indiana, posted this on Facebook: “Enough is enough. MLB canceled the All-Star game in Atlanta. I have canceled MLB from my life.”

Here’s a thought. The Coca Cola Corp., based in Atlanta, strongly opposes the new law. Should all Republicans stop drinking Coke? I mean, where does it all end?

Prior to the baseball controversy, one of the most recent cancel-culture controversies occurred in 2016 when San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt during the playing of the national anthem in protest of social injustices. Many other players later followed suit.

Kaepernick became a free agent after the 2017 season – but no other team has signed him, presumably because his actions were not in keeping with NFL standards. In other words, Kaepernick got canceled.

Looking back a few years to when my kids were young, my wife and I prohibited them from watching MTV because we thought it was a bad influence on them. When HBO first came on the air, there was some concern among adults about its R-rated content and the effect it would have on kids.

We didn’t call it “cancel culture” back in those days. We called it parenting.