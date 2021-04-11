Skipper: 'Cancel culture' not a new phenomenon

“Cancel Culture” seems to be a big deal these days.
How do you define it? Near as I can tell, if something is eliminated that goes against your wishes, you say it is part of the “cancel culture” -- as if it was something new in our society.
The truth is, the first people to experience the cancel culture were Adam and Eve, but that’s a story for another day.
The latest cancel – moving the baseball All-Star game from Atlanta to Denver – is a lot less significant, but you wouldn’t think so, considering the uproar it has caused.
This controversy started when the Georgia Legislature changed voting laws that opponents say will now make it harder for some people to vote, particularly minorities.
In response, Major League Baseball decided to move the All-Star game from Atlanta to Denver, costing Atlanta businesses millions of dollars in potential revenue. That is certainly a big “cancel.”
President Biden called the new legislation a return of Jim Crow. Former President Obama praised Major League baseball’s decision. Former President Trump blasted it, saying MLB was siding with left-wing operatives.
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul – the senator from Kentucky who isn’t Mitch McConnell – said Republicans should boycott baseball. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas refused to throw out the first pitch at the Texas Rangers home opener and said Texas would not host any Major League special events.
And just to put a bit of a local spin on it, former Mason City Councilman Scott Tornquist, now living in Indiana, posted this on Facebook: “Enough is enough. MLB canceled the All-Star game in Atlanta. I have canceled MLB from my life.”
What began as notes on legal pads eventually became 77,000 words: a finished book.
Here’s a thought. The Coca Cola Corp., based in Atlanta, strongly opposes the new law. Should all Republicans stop drinking Coke? I mean, where does it all end?
Prior to the baseball controversy, one of the most recent cancel-culture controversies occurred in 2016 when San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt during the playing of the national anthem in protest of social injustices. Many other players later followed suit.
Kaepernick became a free agent after the 2017 season – but no other team has signed him, presumably because his actions were not in keeping with NFL standards. In other words, Kaepernick got canceled.
Looking back a few years to when my kids were young, my wife and I prohibited them from watching MTV because we thought it was a bad influence on them. When HBO first came on the air, there was some concern among adults about its R-rated content and the effect it would have on kids.
We didn’t call it “cancel culture” back in those days. We called it parenting.
By the way, in 1998, NIACC canceled a scheduled appearance by comedian George Carlin because the college did not approve of Carlin’s style of humor. That’s a North Iowa version of the “cancel culture.”
One last note: A friend of mine calls himself the “Cancel Dude” because he says he’s way ahead of the game. “I didn’t want to get into Facebook,” he said, “so in a way, I canceled it before I ever got into it!”
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.