SKIPPER: By the numbers

Silly me.

Have you ever noticed how preoccupied we are with numbers? They often influence our thinking and our actions without us even realizing it.

Take a look at magazines on racks in book stores and markets. Most of them have headlines intended to draw our attention: “10 ways to become physically fit” or “Five sure-fire ways to lose weight” or “Eight tips for better gardening.” Selling the magazine is the goal but the numbers in the headlines are the fuel to get us going.

Merchandisers who sell their products for something under an even dollar -- $8.99 or $24.95 or $15.98 – know that consumers think of $24.95 as being a lot less than $25, for example.

The “My Pillow” guy is offering a deal to loyal customers in which they can purchase a pillow for $29.95 instead of the regular price of $69.95. I’m betting that at $29.95, he’s still making a profit. What do you think?

A friend points out that a recent poll shows that seven out of 10 Americans think the country is headed in the wrong direction. Another poll could show that seven out of 10 Americans prefer a certain brand of tooth paste or breakfast cereal.

Careful observers might ask: How many people were polled, what was the age group, how many men, bow many women, etc., etc. etc. to determine the validity of the poll. But it really doesn’t matter. The number seems to be the most important thing.

We all lie about numbers from time to time. What is the weight you list on your driver’s license compared to your real weight? (Incidentally, men, if you are ever asked to guess a woman’s age or weight, always guess low.)

If you wake up in the middle of the night for whatever reason, do you always check to see what time it is? Do you try to guess what time it is before you look? Clocks contain important numbers to us, day or night.

Popular children’s games at parties are ones in which the kids are asked to guess how many pennies are in the bottle or how many jelly beans are in the jar.

Numbers, numbers, numbers

Here’s a tough one for adults. What do you say when the doctor asks you how many cups of coffee do you drink a day? For most of us, it’s hard to tell because, for instance, you can give yourself several refills that aren’t a full cup but still add to your total consumed.

Last month, college basketball had its annual NCAA tournament – “March Madness” – that led to Kansas winning the national championship. But along the way, numbers added to the drama. Which teams would make it to the “Sweet 16” and then to the “Elite Eight” and the “Final Four?”

One more thing.

When someone tells us, “your number’s up,” that is not always a good sign. Yet, most of us “want to be in that number, when the saints go marching in.”

Silly me.

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0