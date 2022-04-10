SKIPPER: Books people read says a lot about them

Silly me.
I am thinking you can tell a lot about people by the books they read. What fills their bookcases are components of the live they have lived – their interests, their pursuit of knowledge, their desire for entertainment or perhaps just their quest for a little relief from the real world.
Have you ever been on a train or a bus or an airplane and taken a peek at the book being read by the person next to you? And when you catch a glimpse of the title of the book, do you form a judgment about that person without knowing anything else about them? You know you do.
In the interest of filling some idle time the other day, I decided to start cataloguing books I have in my home, some that I have purchased, others that I have received as gifts over the years – about 60 years really, but who’s counting?
It has become a bigger task than I envisioned. I have sorted through more than 100 books so far, and those were in stacks on the floor of a back bedroom. I have yet to delve into the many bookcases I have throughout my home.
For better or worse, these books are like a chronicle of my life. I can see that my life story has changed over the years as my interests have changed from the time I was a young man up through today. I am certain you will have the same feeling if you go through books you have collected.
I know without even looking that I won’t find any books on auto mechanics or gardening or on anything that has to do with the Kardashians. There will only be a few fiction books, including a couple by the late Dorothy Garlock of Clear Lake, a friend and one of the most prolific authors of what I call “romance novels.” She called them “historical fiction.” She would just laugh when I asked her if “historical fiction” was an oxymoron.
But she made me laugh when I asked her what she was most proud of in her writing career. By this time she was well into her nineties. She thought for a moment and said, “Somewhere in the world right now, someone is sitting on a toilet reading one of my books.”
The books I have can easily be divided into specific categories that accurately reflect my interests over the years – baseball: sports in general: the art of writing: history: politics: biography: and religion.
What do the books in your bookcases say about you? Whatever they say, it will be the truth – and it will be in writing!
