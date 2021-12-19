SKIPPER: Blocks build the holiday season of blessings

In my living room, displayed on a table just in front of my television set are three children’s blocks, each with a letter from the alphabet on them.
The letters are J-O-Y and were given to me a few years ago by a friend who thought I might enjoy them. I do. The blocks were obviously not new but were probably part of a full set used by children and grandchildren who have long since outgrown them. And now they are mine.
Those three little blocks are placed in such a way that they are among the first things I see when I get up in the morning. And I have to say, what a way to start the day.
They are meaningful to me all year-round but especially in the holiday season. I think of all the little fingers that must have played with them at one time or another. I think of the kindness of the woman who gave them to me – and I think of all the good things that are a part of my life.
I like to call those good things “blessings.” It is easy to forget them as we strive to live in a wicked world marred by what poet Robert Burns called “man’s inhumanity to man.” The antidote, of course, is love.
There is a song lyric that instructs us to “Count your blessings count them one by one…”
I did that recently. I got a pencil and a sheet of paper and started listing all the blessings in my life. I reached back into my childhood – which was a long time ago – and also thought about an incident just last week, when I met a new friend.
I worked on my list for quite a while and then set it aside and went on to other things. But as the day went on, I repeatedly went back to my list as I thought of additional blessings.
I invite you to try this. I think you will be surprised by the length of your list and I guarantee it will bring a smile to your face.
It’s a cruel world out there and there isn’t much any of us can do about it. But we can bring joy to one another. That’s a start.
That’s what I think of when I see those three little blocks in my living room with the three little letters on them.
And in this holiday season, I am reminded of my reason for hope: “Joy to the world, the Lord is come…”
Happy holidays, everybody.
