SKIPPER: Blocks build the holiday season of blessings

In my living room, displayed on a table just in front of my television set are three children’s blocks, each with a letter from the alphabet on them.

The letters are J-O-Y and were given to me a few years ago by a friend who thought I might enjoy them. I do. The blocks were obviously not new but were probably part of a full set used by children and grandchildren who have long since outgrown them. And now they are mine.

Those three little blocks are placed in such a way that they are among the first things I see when I get up in the morning. And I have to say, what a way to start the day.

They are meaningful to me all year-round but especially in the holiday season. I think of all the little fingers that must have played with them at one time or another. I think of the kindness of the woman who gave them to me – and I think of all the good things that are a part of my life.

I like to call those good things “blessings.” It is easy to forget them as we strive to live in a wicked world marred by what poet Robert Burns called “man’s inhumanity to man.” The antidote, of course, is love.

There is a song lyric that instructs us to “Count your blessings count them one by one…”

I did that recently. I got a pencil and a sheet of paper and started listing all the blessings in my life. I reached back into my childhood – which was a long time ago – and also thought about an incident just last week, when I met a new friend.

I worked on my list for quite a while and then set it aside and went on to other things. But as the day went on, I repeatedly went back to my list as I thought of additional blessings.

I invite you to try this. I think you will be surprised by the length of your list and I guarantee it will bring a smile to your face.

It’s a cruel world out there and there isn’t much any of us can do about it. But we can bring joy to one another. That’s a start.

That’s what I think of when I see those three little blocks in my living room with the three little letters on them.

And in this holiday season, I am reminded of my reason for hope: “Joy to the world, the Lord is come…”

Happy holidays, everybody.

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

