Skipper: Be the first domino and push change

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A few weeks ago, Stefanie Reiner, children’s ministry director at First Covenant Church in Mason City, gave a children’s sermon (online) in which she emphasized how one person can make a difference in this world.

She illustrated it by using dozens of dominoes, all standing on end, one after another, on a table in front of her. She asked the kids to think of the dominoes as people. Most all of us have seen this demonstration. She tapped the first domino which hit the second, which hit the third and in rapid sequence all of them were impacted – and it all started with one nudge.

I thought of that illustration on Tuesday when many Americans were exercising their right to vote while many others were exercising their right to protest and still others were infringing on everyone’s rights by committing mindless violence and destruction of property. All of this while a pandemic continues to take the lives of Americans every day at alarming rates.

Most people I have talked to this week have expressed feelings of helplessness and hopelessness. Many don’t want to even watch or listen to newscasts or read accounts of what’s happening because it intensifies their feelings of despair.