Skipper: Be the first domino and push change

A few weeks ago, Stefanie Reiner, children’s ministry director at First Covenant Church in Mason City, gave a children’s sermon (online) in which she emphasized how one person can make a difference in this world.
She illustrated it by using dozens of dominoes, all standing on end, one after another, on a table in front of her. She asked the kids to think of the dominoes as people. Most all of us have seen this demonstration. She tapped the first domino which hit the second, which hit the third and in rapid sequence all of them were impacted – and it all started with one nudge.
I thought of that illustration on Tuesday when many Americans were exercising their right to vote while many others were exercising their right to protest and still others were infringing on everyone’s rights by committing mindless violence and destruction of property. All of this while a pandemic continues to take the lives of Americans every day at alarming rates.
Most people I have talked to this week have expressed feelings of helplessness and hopelessness. Many don’t want to even watch or listen to newscasts or read accounts of what’s happening because it intensifies their feelings of despair.
George Floyd met an untimely, unnecessary and cruel death in Minneapolis, saying “I can’t breathe.” That is a tragic metaphor of what is happening in the country. We have frustration. We have anger. We have violence. We have buildings burning – all emotional viruses – while a physical virus is choking us. As a society, from so many different fronts, we are saying, “I can’t breathe.”
Some people make comparisons to 1968 when it seemed like the country was coming apart at the seams and most of us looked on helplessly.
In March, President Lyndon Johnson, in the midst of protests over racial injustice and the Vietnam War, announced he would not seek re-election. In April, Dr. Martin Luther King was assassinated. In June, Sen. Robert Kennedy was assassinated. In August, riots broke out in the streets of Chicago, the site of the Democratic National Convention.
A lot of positive things have happened since then. It would have been unthinkable 50 years ago to imagine that so many blacks, Latinos and women would be elected as governors, mayors and legislators and, let’s not forget, a president of the United States. Many minorities also have been appointed as police chiefs.
So we have come a long way. And obviously we need to go further. At some point, we have to get off the streets and into the voting booths and to organize neighborhood meetings, community meetings and community relations meetings with police. Change is advocated on the streets but it is not accomplished there.
We need to be dominoes. We need to live our values, elect people who represent our values and hold them accountable to those values. We need to extend a sense of joy, hope and purpose to our neighbors and our community and quit demonizing those who hold different views than we do.
We’re all in the same boat, folks. Grab an oar.
The late Shimon Peres, a prime minister of Israel and a Nobel Peace Prize winner, spoke in Mason City in 1999. He told the story of a rabbi asking two students how they could tell exactly when night turns to day. One said it is when you can look into a field and determine whether an animal you see is a lamb or a goat. The other said it is when you see a tree in the distance and can tell whether it is a fig or an olive tree.
“You’re both wrong,” said the rabbi. “You can tell that night has turned to day when a white man sees a black man and a rich man sees a poor man and a powerful man sees a weak man – and they all call each other `brother’.”
It can all start with the gentle nudge of a domino.
Best of John Skipper
Check out some of columnist John Skipper's most-read recent columns:
Recently, I struck up a conversation in the check-out line at HyVee East with a woman I did not know.
I have a photo in my home taken several years ago of me and then-Councilman Alex Kuhn having cups of coffee together at the Jitters coffee sho…
There’s going to be a surprise in the upcoming Iowa caucuses. There almost always is.
Don Nelson announced recently he will not seek re-election after serving two terms on the Park Board. This comes after him serving three terms…
Two years ago, I stopped in at Hardee’s on the way to work to get my usual biscuit and coffee to start my day with my Globe cohort Arian Schuessler.
Silly me.
Have you ever been at a concert or some other musical program in which the audience began a rhythmic clapping in synch with the music?
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!