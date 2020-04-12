Skipper: Be still with your thoughts. And make a list.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Silly me.

A friend of mine once asked me, “What are you thinking about when you’re not thinking about anything?”

Think about that one for a minute.

Our minds are always active but not always purposeful. We drift into oblivion from time to time. Back in the days when I was in school, it happened to me all the time, particularly in chemistry class.

Have you ever started humming a song or be singing to yourself and wondered, “How did that ever come into my mind?”

As most of us remain sheltered-in or isolated because of the threat of the COVID-19 virus, it’s easy to have periods of idle time and idle thoughts. One fun way of cutting through the doldrums is to make lists.

I have taught Creative Writing for many years and one of the things I have my students do, to help them organize their thoughts, is to make lists of different aspects of their lives.

For instance, make a list of every car you’ve ever owned. Or make a list of every home you’ve ever lived in, or every pet you’ve ever had. It’s impossible to do this without having memories to go with them and pretty soon, by golly, your thought processes are in full swing.