Skipper: Be still with your thoughts. And make a list.

Silly me.
A friend of mine once asked me, “What are you thinking about when you’re not thinking about anything?”
Think about that one for a minute.
Our minds are always active but not always purposeful. We drift into oblivion from time to time. Back in the days when I was in school, it happened to me all the time, particularly in chemistry class.
Have you ever started humming a song or be singing to yourself and wondered, “How did that ever come into my mind?”
As most of us remain sheltered-in or isolated because of the threat of the COVID-19 virus, it’s easy to have periods of idle time and idle thoughts. One fun way of cutting through the doldrums is to make lists.
I have taught Creative Writing for many years and one of the things I have my students do, to help them organize their thoughts, is to make lists of different aspects of their lives.
For instance, make a list of every car you’ve ever owned. Or make a list of every home you’ve ever lived in, or every pet you’ve ever had. It’s impossible to do this without having memories to go with them and pretty soon, by golly, your thought processes are in full swing.
Can you name your top 10 favorite movies? I tried that the other day and Dustin Hoffman was in three of them – “All the President’s Men,” “Rain Man” and “The Graduate.” But my favorite movie is one that many readers may not even be familiar with – “Giant” – a 1950s saga in Texas oil country starring Rock Hudson, Elizabeth Taylor and James Dean. “Mr. Holland’s Opus” is a close second.
C’mon grab a pencil and paper. What are your favorite movies? I’ll bet I’ve already got you thinking about it. How about your favorite books or television programs? The list is endless, no pun intended – or I guess it was.
In 1977, a fellow by the name of David Wallechinsky, along with his father, Irving Wallace and sister Amy Wallace, published “The Book of Lists” – and the title wasn’t misleading. The book contained nothing but lists, hundreds of them, and was a best seller. The book has since been updated and reprinted in 1980, 1983, 1993 and 2005. As trivial as it may seem, the trio made a fortune making lists.
Have some fun with your own lists. There aren’t any right or wrong answers. Have other people in your household make lists and compare them with yours.
As for me, I’m going to take some time and think about my 10 favorite sandwiches. Let’s see, there’s the breaded tenderloin, the patty melt, the grilled cheese …
Silly me.
Best of John Skipper
Check out some of columnist John Skipper's most-read recent columns:
Recently, I struck up a conversation in the check-out line at HyVee East with a woman I did not know.
I have a photo in my home taken several years ago of me and then-Councilman Alex Kuhn having cups of coffee together at the Jitters coffee sho…
There’s going to be a surprise in the upcoming Iowa caucuses. There almost always is.
Don Nelson announced recently he will not seek re-election after serving two terms on the Park Board. This comes after him serving three terms…
Two years ago, I stopped in at Hardee’s on the way to work to get my usual biscuit and coffee to start my day with my Globe cohort Arian Schuessler.
Silly me.
Have you ever been at a concert or some other musical program in which the audience began a rhythmic clapping in synch with the music?
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!