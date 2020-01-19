Skipper: Be ready for the Iowa Caucus surprise

There’s going to be a surprise in the upcoming Iowa caucuses. There almost always is. And surprises have impact.

As far back as 1976, Jimmy Carter, a little-known peanut farmer from Georgia who later became the state’s governor, came to Iowa early and often, knocking on doors, speaking at service clubs and engaging in old-fashioned retail politics. On caucus night, Carter finished higher than any other Democrat candidate. The next day he was a guest on morning television programs. The next week he was on the cover of Time magazine. The next year, he was president of the United States. It all started in Iowa.

In 1980, Ronald Reagan was the presumed Republican candidate who would run against Carter. His campaign took the Iowa caucuses for granted and whoops – George Bush, who at that time was a loyal Republican stalwart, defeated Reagan in Iowa. Reagan’s loss served as a wake-up call for his campaign and he went on to win the nomination and the presidency. It all started with his loss in Iowa. Then he picked the guy who beat him in Iowa to be his running-mate and, eight years, later, Bush succeeded Reagan to the presidency. It all started in Iowa.