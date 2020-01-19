Skipper: Be ready for the Iowa Caucus surprise

There’s going to be a surprise in the upcoming Iowa caucuses. There almost always is. And surprises have impact.
As far back as 1976, Jimmy Carter, a little-known peanut farmer from Georgia who later became the state’s governor, came to Iowa early and often, knocking on doors, speaking at service clubs and engaging in old-fashioned retail politics. On caucus night, Carter finished higher than any other Democrat candidate. The next day he was a guest on morning television programs. The next week he was on the cover of Time magazine. The next year, he was president of the United States. It all started in Iowa.
In 1980, Ronald Reagan was the presumed Republican candidate who would run against Carter. His campaign took the Iowa caucuses for granted and whoops – George Bush, who at that time was a loyal Republican stalwart, defeated Reagan in Iowa. Reagan’s loss served as a wake-up call for his campaign and he went on to win the nomination and the presidency. It all started with his loss in Iowa. Then he picked the guy who beat him in Iowa to be his running-mate and, eight years, later, Bush succeeded Reagan to the presidency. It all started in Iowa.
But it wasn’t quite that smooth sailing for Bush. As Reagan completed his second term, Vice President Bush was the front-runner who was expected to move up the ladder. But in the 1988 Iowa caucuses, he was embarrassed by the results. Not only did he lose to Sen. Bob Dole, but he also finished behind TV evangelist Pat Robertson, meaning that the caucuses had a double-surprise that year.
In 1992, Bill Clinton, who was then governor of Arkansas, finished fourth in the Iowa caucuses and had to rally in future primaries to secure the Democratic nomination. That year, Iowa Sen. Tom Harkin ran as a favorite-son candidate and won easily. The next week, Harkin was soundly defeated in New Hampshire and dropped out of the race. In recent years, he has reflected on that loss, saying, “Every four years, I send a thank-you note to the 12 people in New Hampshire who voted for me.”
For many of us, the memory is still fresh of the 2004 Democratic caucus. Gov. Howard Dean of Vermont and Congressman Richard Gephardt of Missouri had been running 1-2 in the polls for several weeks. The big question seemed to be which one of them would come out the winner. Surprise – Sen. John Kerry of Massachusetts finished first, Sen. John Edwards of North Carolina finished second and Dean and Gephardt finished back in the pack. Kerry wound up winning the nomination, and it started in Iowa. For Dean, it was the beginning of the end in Iowa.
In 2008, the two leading Republicans were Sen. John McCain of Arizona and Mitt Romney of Massachusetts. McCain had pretty well written off Iowa because of his opposition to ethanol subsidies. The winner who came out of nowhere was Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee. McCain eventually won the nomination.
Where will the surprise come this year? Here’s a possibility. All of the polls show four candidates who are far ahead of the rest of the contenders – Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttiegieg.
I think the surprise may come by someone else breaking into that top four. Who will It be? Amy Klobuchar? Andrew Yang? Tom Steyer?
Think of the ramifications if that happens. The surprise contender will be thrust into the national limelight by exceeding expectations -- always a headline grabber.
But perhaps more significantly, the surprise contender will knock one of those top four into fifth place – which could be the kiss of death for their campaign.
One thing is for sure. Little old lily-white Iowa, one of the nation’s smallest states and having the most bizarre way of selecting presidential preferences, will once again capture the attention of the nation.
And, trust me, there will be a surprise.
John Skipper is author of the book, “The Iowa Caucuses – First Tests of Presidential Aspiration,” published in 2010.