SKIPPER: Band Fest heritage remains relevant

In his book titled, Them. U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb, makes reference to the America he envisions – full of ideas and ideals and an atmosphere he describes as “that hometown-gym-on-a–Friday night” feeling.

“The gym is packed with bankers and farmers, nurses and preachers, teachers and parents. There are no rich or poor there… – just fans," he writes.

It is a way to celebrate the achievements of youth in an atmosphere of encouragement and enthusiasm. It is made possible by work of many volunteers who take tickets, work concession stands, and more important, work together to make it all happen.

In North Iowa, we have the same type of thing happen in many ways every year including the annual Band Festival. It draws thousands of people who look forward to seeing their kids and grandkids in the parade and enjoy their music before heading off for more music, other entertainment and of course food.

There is no political agenda to the Band Festival and no one cares about the religion of the person standing next to them in the parade.

Years ago, I was actively involved in putting on the Band Festival. I can remember standing in the park on a sunny Saturday afternoon, observing thousands of people around me, talking, laughing and bragging up their kids. As I looked around, I thought to myself, “This is the way it is always supposed to be.”

Mason City is fortunate to have a great musical heritage due in large part to it being the hometown of famed musician Meredith Willson, who composed many works including the “May the Good Lord Bless and Keep You,” “It’s Beginning to Look A Lot like Christmas,” and of course, “76 Trombones.”

In Mason City, we may have a tendency to take all of this heritage for granted because it has become so much a part of us. A few years ago, a woman came to the courthouse to pay her taxes and asked a clerk, What’s the big deal with Meredith Willson? She only wrote one song!”

Well, it’s still a big deal outside of Mason City. “The Music Man” play is being performed in high schools, colleges and community theaters all over the country – including Broadway.

Last week, Mayor Bill Schickel had the honor of going to New York to present the key to the city to the cast of the Broadway show and invite them to participate in next year’s Band Festival. No commitments were made – the Broadway show may still be running next summer!

But we know for sure our “hometown-gym-on-a-Friday might” feeling stretches all across the country.

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0