Skipper: Balancing the needs of the many with those of the few(er)

So I stay at home most of the time, avoid any kind of crowd, wear a mask any time I’m around other people and strictly observe social distancing. There are thousands of people in this country who find themselves in similar situations through no fault of their own.

So it upsets me when I see businesses opening back up, perhaps prematurely, and people starting to gather in groups once again without regard to the potential risk to other people – people like me.

I am fortunate enough to be retired and able to live on my pension from work and my Social Security. I really don’t have many obligations. So I ask myself, what if this pandemic had occurred 30 or 40 years ago when I had a wife and three children to support, a mortgage to pay, and car payments and doctor bills and the kids growing out of their clothes, and on and on? What if, with all of those responsibilities, I got laid off? I know that my frustration would boil over -- so I understand what young people in that situation must be going through today.

We have to get America moving again --- but it has to be a healthy America.

We will get through this, and when we do, we will probably be a society with some “new normals.”