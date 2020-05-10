Skipper: Balancing the needs of the many with those of the few(er)

One of life’s challenges, at least for me, is to realize that what’s good for society as a whole may not necessarily be what fits neatly into my own life.
That’s why we have speed limits, stop signs, security checks at airports and other “inconveniences.” How we look out for the other guy is one way of distinguishing between civilized and uncivilized societies. Life is a team sport.
I think about all of this in regard to the shifting public opinion on the national efforts to stem the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re growing increasingly restless with the safeguards that have either been suggested or mandated to try to keep us healthy.
We’re tired of social distancing, the wearing of face masks, the inability to go to work or to go out to dinner with family and friends.
There are efforts being made in many states, including Iowa, to end many of the restrictions so that we can get America back to work again.
My question is: Are we relaxing these restrictions because the public health risks are no longer there – or because we’re tired of following them?
This is personal with me and here’s why. I am 74 years old. One of my immediate goals in life is be 75. I have a respiratory condition that affects my breathing. I am on oxygen. My doctor has told me that if I get the COVID-19 virus, I will die.
So I stay at home most of the time, avoid any kind of crowd, wear a mask any time I’m around other people and strictly observe social distancing. There are thousands of people in this country who find themselves in similar situations through no fault of their own.
So it upsets me when I see businesses opening back up, perhaps prematurely, and people starting to gather in groups once again without regard to the potential risk to other people – people like me.
I am fortunate enough to be retired and able to live on my pension from work and my Social Security. I really don’t have many obligations. So I ask myself, what if this pandemic had occurred 30 or 40 years ago when I had a wife and three children to support, a mortgage to pay, and car payments and doctor bills and the kids growing out of their clothes, and on and on? What if, with all of those responsibilities, I got laid off? I know that my frustration would boil over -- so I understand what young people in that situation must be going through today.
We have to get America moving again --- but it has to be a healthy America.
We will get through this, and when we do, we will probably be a society with some “new normals.”
In the meantime, to the many people facing hardships, I will try hard to understand your situation -- and I ask that you understand mine.
Life is a team sport.
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.
