SKIPPER: Are Facebook friends true friends?

I recently read about a fellow who created a product that he was going to sell online. He said he wouldn’t have any trouble getting customers because he had 2,000 Facebook “friends.”

For those not familiar with how Facebook works, someone on Facebook can become someone else’s friend with the click of a keystroke. If you click enough times, you can have 100, 500 or 2,000 “friends.”

Obviously, nobody has that many friends in real life – and that’s the key. If you believe you have 2,000 friends on Facebook, then it has become “Fake book.”

How many friends do any of us have – I mean really good friends? Can you count the number on your fingers or are you fortunate enough to have to use your toes as well?

Here’s a test for you. Take a sheet of paper and write the names of all the friends you have – old friends, new friends, work friends, church friends, neighbor friends, school friends…

Who on that list would you invite to dinner, if you could only invite four?

Who would you invite to join you at a political rally?

Who would you enjoy involving in a deep discussion about religion?

Who on that list would you not hesitate to lend $500 to if they asked?

Who would you not mind going on vacation with, for at least a week?

Who would you consider to have as your pallbearers?

And finally, who on that list would you share your deepest, darkest secret with, knowing your secret was safe with them?

Your best friends are likely to be those whose names show up most frequently in the answers to those questions, and particularly the last one.

Admittedly, answering a series of questions is not a good way of determining friendships. For one thing, it does not consider important ingredients such as trust, confidence and feelings.

In regard to that, Barbara Brown Taylor, a retired minister, writes in her book, Leaving Church, that she once was involved in three small groups at church, “including one in which I could tell the truth.”

Not surprisingly, the Internet has dozens of entries about friendship – how to define it, how to evaluate it, how to keep it, cute quotes about it...

One study says your best friend is probably the person whose goals in life are most closely aligned with your own. Another says the key is to appreciate each other even when your goals in life are not aligned. So there you go.

How many best friends do you have?

For me, I would rather have one true friend than 2,000 invented for me on “Fake Book.”

But that’s just me.

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

