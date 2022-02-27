SKIPPER: Ambition, not public service may be driving politicians

When politicians run for public office for the first time, they usually do it with a sense of wanting to serve the public. It seems pretty elementary.

“I want to try to make a difference,” or “I want to give back to the community” they will say as they run for local offices.

But there comes a time in their public service when something else takes over, when a different motivation sets in. It surfaces when the politicians, regardless of party, seek higher offices than the ones they are currently holding.

It occurs when ambition supersedes the desire to serve the public.

You have read my theory many times in this space that local government is the purest form of government because it is neighbors serving neighbors.

But once the office holders leave local government for higher office, something goes with them. You don’t often hear politicians running for state or federal offices saying they’re doing it because they “want to give back to their communities.”

The higher they rise, the more likely they are to lose sight of why they got into politics in the first place. They started out wanting to serve the people. But they reach a point where they want the people to serve them – with their votes.

I interviewed former Vice President Walter Mondale several years ago. By then he was out of office and was quite candid about how politics works. “You go to speak at an event in which the public wants to know what you can do for them. The truth is, you are there because of what you want them to do for you,” he said.

So, at what point does the point of the compass change? At what point does personal ambition replace the desire to “give back to the community?”

Three decades ago, Tom Vilsack was a lawyer in Mt. Pleasant and head of the Chamber of Commerce. Tragedy struck one night when the city mayor was shot and killed. Vilsack agreed to fill the void and serve the public by becoming mayor. Then he won a seat in the Legislature, served two terms as governor, made an unsuccessful run for the presidential nomination and is now serving his second stint as secretary of agriculture. At what point did he stop thinking about “giving back to the community?”

I first met Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds many years ago when she was the treasurer of Clarke County and was attending a county treasurers’ meeting in Mason City. She served four terms in that local position before being elected to the State Legislature and then lieutenant governor and then governor.

Tuesday night, she is scheduled to give the Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union address, putting her in the national spotlight for possible future political stardom.

There is nothing wrong with personal ambition, but in politics it is a long way from the simple notion that started many illustrious careers -- “giving back to the community.”

So again I ask: When does personal ambition supersede the desire to serve the public?

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

