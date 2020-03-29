Skipper: Add 5, if you can, to support local business
Silly me.

Add 5. That’s the answer I’ve come up with to something that has been bothering me ever since the coronavirus pandemic has been ramping up.

I’ve asked myself what can we do, as individuals, to help each other get through this, besides staying home, of course.

Obviously, what makes matters more complicated is trying to do something constructive even with the restriction of staying home.

My suggestion: Add 5.

Most of us are not scientists, doctors, nurses, other health care professionals or policy makers who are on the front lines of battling the virus. We look to all of them for guidance and advice and hopefully trust it and abide by it.

The virus is an octopus that has so many legs that need to be tamed – illness, the markets, the general economy, the need for more hospital beds, medical supplies, protective gear for health care workers … the list is endless.

The “Average Joe,” which includes most of us, feels helpless. As good citizens, we want to help – but how?

Add 5.

One of the hardest hit segments in most communities is small business – the mom-and-pop operations that depend on the Average Joes to help keep them afloat. In many ways, they are the heart and soul of the community.

We patronize them regularly for our coffee times and happy hours, for buying clothing and gifts, and for being the center points for “community.” These are also the endangered species, the most likely to go under if the economy doesn’t turn around pretty soon.

Trust me – General Motors and Amazon and Microsoft will weather this storm.

But think about your favorite gathering spot in Mason City, Clear Lake and all of North Iowa. What can we do to help them?

Add 5.

When we do venture out of our homes, to go to the drive-up window to pick up a cup of coffee, a doughnut or lunch or dinner, why doesn’t each of us add $5 to whatever our total bill is? If a business only had 20 customers in a day, that one gesture would add $100 to their coffers.

At the end of the day, the business would still be short of what it usually takes in, but the “Add 5” would help – and it would show them they live in a community that cares.

For those who are totally housebound and cannot get out, perhaps you can write a check for $5 and send it to your favorite small business.

For those of you who can afford to contribute more than $5, by all means, do so.

If any of you think this is a dumb idea, it won’t be the first time I’ve been accused of that.

For the rest of us, the message is simple. Add 5.

Silly me.

 John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

