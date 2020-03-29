Skipper: Add 5, if you can, to support local business

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We patronize them regularly for our coffee times and happy hours, for buying clothing and gifts, and for being the center points for “community.” These are also the endangered species, the most likely to go under if the economy doesn’t turn around pretty soon.

Trust me – General Motors and Amazon and Microsoft will weather this storm.

But think about your favorite gathering spot in Mason City, Clear Lake and all of North Iowa. What can we do to help them?

Add 5.

When we do venture out of our homes, to go to the drive-up window to pick up a cup of coffee, a doughnut or lunch or dinner, why doesn’t each of us add $5 to whatever our total bill is? If a business only had 20 customers in a day, that one gesture would add $100 to their coffers.

At the end of the day, the business would still be short of what it usually takes in, but the “Add 5” would help – and it would show them they live in a community that cares.

For those who are totally housebound and cannot get out, perhaps you can write a check for $5 and send it to your favorite small business.

For those of you who can afford to contribute more than $5, by all means, do so.