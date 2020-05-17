Skipper: Accountability is good medicine, necessary if tough to swallow
Skipper: Accountability is good medicine, necessary if tough to swallow

Silly me.

Quick, now. Name something that you are comfortable with when it occurs to everyone else but cringe when it applies to you.

The answer: Accountability.

We don’t mind when others are held under a microscope but we may be a little uneasy if we are to be evaluated by our boss, our minister, our friends or even by other family members.

In government, accountability is absolutely essential, from City Hall and the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse all the way across the country to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

And that brings me to a point that not everyone understands in this day and age. The role of the press is to hold government accountable because, if it doesn’t, who will?

Skipper

The media doesn’t always fulfill its responsibility as best it could. Mistakes are made. But the press is like pizza. Every once in a while it leaves a bad taste in your mouth but you don’t really want to live without it. Do you?

The classic example of the media holding government accountable is the Watergate saga of the early 1970s when a vigilant press, exposing corruption, led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon.

Accountability is ever present at the local level as well. Ultimately, for elected officials, voters provide the accountability, and often they decide who to vote for on the basis of what they have read and heard about the candidates – because of the press holding politicians accountable.

Many years ago, when Pete Hjelmstad was an anchor at KIMT-TV, he and I were working on the same story. It regarded misconduct allegations against then-sheriff Larry Mason. He was a popular sheriff and had an excellent working relationship with the media.

But now he was under fire. Hjelmstad and I met with Mason, who is now deceased, at his office. He denied the allegations and was upset about the publicity they were generating, particularly with an election coming up. We had some uncomfortable moments with him and nobody left the meeting smiling. Not long afterward, Pete did his story, I did mine and a few weeks later, Mason lost his bid for re-election. Accountability.

It should be noted that no criminal charges were ever filed and Cerro Gordo County reached an out-of-court settlement in a civil suit.

The recent controversy over the possibility of the Prestage hog-processing plant locating in Mason City is another example of accountability because of the public’s expectations of government. The council’s vote was 3-3, causing the defeat of the proposal that early on seemed like a sure thing.

Mayor Bill Schickel, on the council at the time, voted against it. Mayor Eric Bookmeyer was the proposal’s biggest backer.

It would have been fascinating if Bookmeyer, who had been elected to two terms, had chosen to run for a third term and been opposed by Schickel, who had never been defeated in three previous runs for mayor. Accountability would have been on the front burner.

Schickel ran in his most recent election on a platform of seeing the River City Renaissance Project successfully completed. He should be held accountable for that and he knows it. That’s how politics works.

One of the obvious character traits of President Donald Trump is that he does not like to be held accountable – not by the press, not by the Justice Department, not by Congress, not by the Supreme Court and not by anyone who disagrees with him.

He has never been held accountable to anybody in his adult life. He has always been the boss, always calling the shots, never having to be beholden to anyone. So it’s not surprising he’s having trouble with accountability.

It’s like pizza, Mr. President.

Silly me.

