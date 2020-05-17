Skipper: Accountability is good medicine, necessary if tough to swallow

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Silly me.

Quick, now. Name something that you are comfortable with when it occurs to everyone else but cringe when it applies to you.

The answer: Accountability.

We don’t mind when others are held under a microscope but we may be a little uneasy if we are to be evaluated by our boss, our minister, our friends or even by other family members.

In government, accountability is absolutely essential, from City Hall and the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse all the way across the country to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

And that brings me to a point that not everyone understands in this day and age. The role of the press is to hold government accountable because, if it doesn’t, who will?

The media doesn’t always fulfill its responsibility as best it could. Mistakes are made. But the press is like pizza. Every once in a while it leaves a bad taste in your mouth but you don’t really want to live without it. Do you?

The classic example of the media holding government accountable is the Watergate saga of the early 1970s when a vigilant press, exposing corruption, led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon.