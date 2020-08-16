Skipper: Absentee, early voting matters

“Mail-in voting” has gotten a lot of publicity recently with President Trump complaining that if it is allowed, Republicans would never win another election. Incidentally, Utah is one of six states that have mail-in voting – and voters there elected Republican Mitt Romney to the Senate.

Other states that have mail-in voting are Washington, Oregon, Hawaii, Colorado and, most recently, Michigan. Opponents point to the potential of massive voter fraud. That, of course, is a possibility in any election, regardless of how votes are cast, and skullduggery is not limited to one political party. But there is no documentation for widespread fraud in mail-in voting.

Iowa does not have a “mail in” system in which all eligible voters are sent ballots. But absentee voting and “early voting” – going to the courthouse and voting in advance of election day – have been part of the process for many years.

In Cerro Gordo County, Democrats have put a heavy emphasis on early and absentee voting, and the results are telling. In 2016, the last presidential election year, nearly 10,000 county residents voted in advance – 3,650 Democrats, 3,053 Republicans and 2,664 Independents. That 600-vote margin of Democrats over Republicans is a huge advantage in a local election – all done before election day.