SKIPPER: A skywalk to nowhere

SKIPPER COLUMN JULY 3

“What’s that?” the visitor asked, pointing to a structure above her head.

“That’s a skywalk,” I said.

“To what? she asked.

“Well, to nowhere, right now,” I replied.

“Oh, I have to get a picture of this,” she said, pointing her camera toward the skywalk structure.

Then she asked, “How can this happen?”

“It will someday connect The Music Man Square with a hotel that is in the works,” I said. “While there is economic development going on all over town, it’s what isn’t happening that is becoming harder and harder to explain.”

She was still puzzlied. “How can this happen?” she repeated.

I tried my best to explain. “San Diego developer Philip Chodur first approached the City Council about a hotel project in 2013,” I said. ” To put that in perspective, children who were born that night will be going into fourth grade this fall – and not one spade of dirt has been turned. II have referred to the project as the Hotel Doubtful.”

“But still…,” she said.

I continued,. ”Since the hotel project was first proposed, there has been a new developer, a new location for it, a new corporate brand, a new economic development director, a new mayor, a new city administrator, several new City Council members, thousands of dollars in legal and engineering expenses and several lawsuits filed.”

“Is the city working with a developer now? she asked.

“Oh, yes,” I said. “A fellow named David Rachie. “He provides periodic reports to the City Council. When ever he is asked when construction will begin, his typical answer is ‘as soon as financing is completed’.’

“I’m sure the City Council must have confidence in him,” said the visitor. “How many hotel projects has he done in his career?”

“None, to my knowledge,” I said.

“This is a sad story,” said the visitor. “It seems like you’ve got a skywalk to nowhere awaiting the construction of the Hotel Doubtful.”

“I guess that’s one way of putting it,” I said.

“Let’s change the subject,” said the visitor. “What’s going on with the mall?”

“Oh,” I said, “the plans are to repurpose it into a family entertainment center with a bowling alley, lots of family-friendly games and activities and also some restaurants.”

“Sounds exciting,” she said. “Who’s developing that?

“The same guy who’s developing the hotel project.”

“Oh, my” she said .”

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

