Skipper: A brief primer on executive orders

It was one of those conversations that men like to have over a cup of coffee where topics include everything from the meaning of life to who’s going to win today’s Super Bowl. This one, of course, had the social-distance protocols.
Someone mentioned that President Biden seemed to be signing a lot of executive orders – and wasn’t that the same type of thing for which President Trump drew a lot of criticism?
Well, yes, it was agreed, but many of Biden’s executive orders negated a lot of Trump’s, and many of Trump’s executive orders negated a lot of President Obama’s and etc., etc., etc.
I am one of these nerds who enjoy researching different subjects to separate fact from fiction – and I decided to learn more about executive orders of the president. Here is some of what I found out.
Biden signed 44 executive orders in his first two weeks in office. That’s almost as many as President Lincoln signed in four-plus years (48). Lincoln is credited by most historians as signing the most important executive order in American history – the emancipation (freedom) of slaves in 1863.
The American Presidency Project is a think tank that has done its best to produce and preserve the history of executive orders, a task made more difficult because of faulty record-keeping in early years and changes in documentation procedures in more recent years.
But the first executive order was reportedly issued by President George Washington in 1789 in which asked his department heads to “impress me with a full, precise and distinct general idea of the work of your departments.” In other words, they were asked to justify their existence.
Here is a quick summary of executive orders of recent presidents, including their length of time in office.
- Biden, 44 in two weeks.
- Trump, 220 in four years.
- Obama, 276 in eight years.
- G.W. Bush, 291 in eight years.
- Clinton, 364 in eight years.
- G.H. Bush, 166 in four years.
- Reagan, 381 in eight years.
Modern presidents are nowhere near as prolific as some of their predecessors. Franklin Roosevelt signed 3,721 executive orders in 12 years; Woodrow Wilson, 1,803 in eight years; Theodore Roosevelt, 1,081 in 7.5 years; and Calvin Coolidge, 1,203 in 5.5 years.
Governors also have the right to issue executive orders. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued seven, the latest being to restore voting rights of convicted felons who have completed their sentences.
Executive orders remain in effect until they are canceled by a future executive order or if they are on the losing end of a court challenge.
Local governments typically work differently with little need for executive orders. Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel, who has been elected four times dating back to 1989, said he has never issued one and sees no need for a mayor to bypass the City Council in setting policy. An exception would be in a time of emergency, he said.
So, there you have it – the “Cliff Notes” rundown on executive orders, all prompted by a conversation over a cup of coffee.
Maybe next week we’ll tackle something simpler – like the meaning of life.
Silly me.
