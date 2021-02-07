Skipper: A brief primer on executive orders

Silly me.

It was one of those conversations that men like to have over a cup of coffee where topics include everything from the meaning of life to who’s going to win today’s Super Bowl. This one, of course, had the social-distance protocols.

Someone mentioned that President Biden seemed to be signing a lot of executive orders – and wasn’t that the same type of thing for which President Trump drew a lot of criticism?

Well, yes, it was agreed, but many of Biden’s executive orders negated a lot of Trump’s, and many of Trump’s executive orders negated a lot of President Obama’s and etc., etc., etc.

I am one of these nerds who enjoy researching different subjects to separate fact from fiction – and I decided to learn more about executive orders of the president. Here is some of what I found out.

Biden signed 44 executive orders in his first two weeks in office. That’s almost as many as President Lincoln signed in four-plus years (48). Lincoln is credited by most historians as signing the most important executive order in American history – the emancipation (freedom) of slaves in 1863.