Skipper: 384 calls and still no appointment for vaccine

I kept telling myself, “If at first you don’t succeed, call, call, call again.” After the first hour, I had passed the 196 call threshold and began wondering what the world record was for telephone futility. Later, yet another friend texted me that he had gotten through at 10:30 and had made appointments for him and his wife. “KEEP TRYING,” he implored me. And so I did.

Busy signal. Busy signal. Busy signal.

I began to wonder if it was possible to get carpal tunnel from making too many consecutive phone calls. As time went on, I had the urge to just say the heck with it and move on with the rest of my day. But then I thought, what if I hang up, and the next call would have been the one that succeeded? So, on I went.

Busy signal. Busy signal. Busy signal.

I once had a part-time job as a telemarketer selling aluminum siding. I knew from that experience that it was easy to make a couple of hundred calls in an hour – because of the number of people who abruptly hung up on you. I was easily past the 200 mark after the first hour.

Busy signal. Busy signal. Busy signal.

I allowed myself the courtesy of taking a bathroom break – but I took my phone with me and kept on calling. That’s what you call multi-tasking!