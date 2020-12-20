Skipper: 10 reasons Donald Trump lost the election

I’ll try to help him out. Here are some possible reasons he lost.

1. Handling of the pandemic. It is useful to note that most one-term presidents in the last century probably lost because of mishandling a crisis – Herbert Hoover in the Great Depression, Lyndon Johnson who chose not to seek re-election because of the Vietnam War, Jimmy Carter because of the hostage crisis in Iran, to name a few. If Trump had come on television in March, donned a mask and asked the nation to join him in fighting the pandemic, he might have won re-election by rallying the country behind him. Instead, he did it his way.

2. Sincerity. I never felt like he really cared about me. To be honest, I had the same feeling about both Trump and Hillary Clinton in 2016. You can tell when someone cares about you. You just can.

3. Bluster. Trump seems to make a big deal out of even trivial things that irritate him. It started on inauguration day when he was upset that President Obama’s inaugural crowd was said to be larger than his. Who cares?

4. Arrogance. Trump’s self-confidence was often offensive. When he said, “Only I can fix it” even his Evangelical backers must have cringed.