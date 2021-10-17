Shelladay:

This by far is my favorite time of year. I absolutely love harvest. I have written that it means a lot to me. Those that know me know that I have lived outside of the U.S. for 16 of my 34 years in this industry. I spent that time based in London but traveled the globe for my various jobs. I am both blessed and cursed for that time abroad as it has given me a different view on things back home in the States.

I say "different" because I learned that different doesn’t automatically mean "wrong." I used to be closed-minded and believe that if you didn’t do it like we did it back home you were wrong – but then I matured, and the other points of view became both interesting and a learning moment. A lot of the places I traveled, most of the places I traveled, were older than my home country of America. They had been doing things their way a lot longer than we were even a country. I learned a lot.

While living in London I bought a small cottage in the Cotswolds about 90 miles west of the city. It is in a very popular and historic area that reminded me of the exact same topography as where our family farm is. It has villages made of golden sandstone blocks. It is gorgeous on a fall day when the sun is low and bounces off the houses. Throw in a few trees with changing leaves and you know why the tour buses clog the tiny lanes all year round. Our family farm is just outside of Galena, Illinois. The terrain is very hilly and there are a lot of houses that are made the same way that the houses in the Cotswolds were made. As a matter of fact, our family house on our farm was built by an English gentleman, who came over on the boat, from – you guessed it – the Cotswolds. It was meant to be. Go figure.

Anyway, I got to travel the local Cotswold countryside, especially when my father was in town to see how they worked their farms. It was so very interesting to see how they managed, with outdated equipment and hardly any space. And even though they didn’t have a lot of the things that modern equipment and buildings can get you, they muddled through and were just as happy. Heck, I’d be happy if I got up to the sound of horses clopping on the cobbled street outside my open bedroom window. I trust you get the scene I am setting.

So, when this time comes around it reminds me of those small little farms that dot the English countryside with the stone wall fencing that has been there for hundreds of years. The age of things is humbling. I got married in an old church in the Cotswolds. It was built 1,100 years ago – in Norman times. I got to thinking, how many guys like me had knelt before a preacher and did the same thing I was doing in the previous 1,100 years? That is an interesting thought. The cottage I had was over 500 years old. I could lay in bed, look up in the rafters and see the axe notches that had been cut into the beams during its construction. I would often wonder, what was his life like? Did he have a family? What were his problems of the day? It is all very therapeutic when you think about it. The English have a saying that ‘a problem shared, is a problem halved’. I could lie there and share my problems with a mythical laborer that was building my cottage and for some reason, everything felt better. The mere age of everything has a way of slowing you down, making you smell the roses because in the end, things were there before you and they will be there after you – just try and make it a better place than when you got there. These are people of the earth. They hand chip stone to replace the ones in the stone fences that have fallen over. Their families have been on the land for years, hundreds of years. As a matter of fact, my next-door neighbor was born in his house, he was in his 70’s, and it was the house his great grandparents had built – stone by stone. Pretty cool stuff.

So, when I say I like this time of year, it is those thoughts, those smells that remind me of my family farm and those small family farms in the Cotswolds. My father loved it too. Sometimes he would get a local farmer to meet him in the pub. My father could not believe his eyes on how these farmers dressed. The weather in England is fairly mild but wet. The wind goes right through you. These guys – and gals – would either have on a waxed jacket like the well-known Barbour jackets or they would have on a heavy, thick, wool sport coat and a tie – yes, a tie. It was neat. They would roll up into the pub, wool sport coat on, weathered skin, galoshes and a tie. They would sidle up to the bar and share a pint or two with my dad as he asked them questions on how they did things versus how he did things. It was his little slice of heaven. A pub, the English countryside and fellow farmers. As the night wore on and he was buying the pints for all his newfound friends, the pub got more crowded and suddenly he had a lot more friends, if you get my drift.

And to have this all come full circle, back to our farm here in the States, that was built by a farmer that had come from that very area in England – a Mr. William White. Who knows, maybe Mr. White had been drinking in that very same pub. It could have happened. After all, he came to the U.S. in the early to mid-1800’s. And for what it is worth, he built our farmhouse in 1848. By English terms that is a ‘new build with all the modern conveniences’.

Scott Shelladay is Markets Anchor for RFD-TV in Nashville, reporting on agricultural markets pricing. He’s had longtime involvement in the agricultural investment field in the Midwest and began working on the floor of the Chicago Board of Trade in 1988.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0