First off, some introductions must be made. I am community editor for the Mitchell County Press News. I live in Osage. My work also appears in the Globe Gazette. This column, "Garden Road," will appear in both newspapers on Sundays and Tuesdays.

"Garden Road" is celebrating its 10th birthday, though I have been on hiatus since 2020. For several years, I owned and operated the Wayne County Independent, which went out of business when the pandemic hit. It was a tough decision to move on from a newspaper I created in my hometown of Corydon.

I grew up in southern Iowa on a farm six miles north of the border with Missouri. Garden Road is named after the gravel road that passes by my parents’ land. My father was a Vietnam veteran who died of cancer in 2016. He was buried on Oct. 29 of that year, exactly 50 years to the date of a battle in the Central Highlands that is detailed in at least two books about the Vietnam War. One of these books is available at the Osage Public Library, “Tours of Duty: Vietnam War Stories,” by Michael Lee Lanning.

I earned my grad degree from the University of Northern Iowa in 2007, before attending the MFA program at Iowa State University, where I practiced Tae Kwon Do and got my Black Belt. It was at ISU where I fell in love with nonfiction writing, which was how Garden Road was born.

For this first column in three years, I turn my attention to Memorial Day. My uncle and my father shot rifles in remembrance of those who fought in foreign wars, including at Richardson Chapel Cemetery where my dad is now buried. Our mothers drove my cousin Matt and me to cemeteries where our fathers aimed their rifles at nothing. We were careful not to walk on graves as we gathered spent shells from the grass to gather in our pockets. They clinked as we marched back to our cars.

Later, my wife, Jennifer, and I were married on Memorial Day. She served in the Air Guard and her father was also a Vietnam veteran. It was an afternoon filled with red blooms at Red Haw State Park in Chariton, in a stone shelter the leads to the shore of a lake.

War is a strange thing for a child to consider. Both Jennifer and I got war secondhand, leaving a lasting, unpleasant sense of something not being quite right. We did not escape alcoholism and PTSD, or Agent Orange for that matter. Whenever something went wrong health-wise, the first thing our fathers wondered was whether it had something to do with Agent Orange. My father’s scars and what he used to treat them left an imprint on his family. He couldn’t help it. It was something done to him.

As a child, many boys play war without understanding what it means to burn to death in a chopper crash. My father saw that happen. When I played with my friends, we died and died again. Then we got up and kept shooting each other.

There is a quote from the book “The Hunger Games” that I must paraphrase: “There is something fundamentally flawed with a species that sacrifices its young to settle its differences.”

In conflicts like World War I and Vietnam — as opposed to starkly defensive measures such as the Ukraine War — old men decided they were so right they should draft boys to kill each other to make a point. Consider the Domino Theory, that if Vietnam fell, the rest of Southeast Asia would come tumbling down. It was not just about freeing Vietnam from Communism, which is a definitive evil. It was an abstract idea that winning a war would intimidate other countries to stay in line. And it was a theory that turned out to be wrong. Too late for 58,220 American soldiers.

After the beginning of the Iraq War, I wrote my own novel, which I called “The Warrior Caste.” The main character, Emerson, contemplates what causes men to start wars. What is a just war? Even when the motive is self-defense, there is still something unquiet below the surface.

Emerson’s notion is this – in the early nation-states, as far back as early human tribes, certain individuals developed the traits of warriors out of necessity to fend off the barbarism and expansionism of other tribes. The problem was this: This instinct for collective, large-scale military action was the same thing that caused every war in the first place. The cure is also the disease.

The problem is there is no apparent answer. They say writing an anti-war book is like writing an anti-iceberg book. The same goes for an anti-war column. It does no good. There must be self-defense. Sadly, because we must take this ultimate measure at times, war is inevitable. And now there is the atom bomb.

Therefore on Memorial Day we must honor the fallen, because for the time being, war is inevitable, unless someone has a better idea. And because of men like Putin and the nuclear weapon, we need that idea soon.