As a southern Iowa transplant, I am not sure if it’s too late to write a column about morel mushrooms this close to Minnesota – they creep farther north as spring progresses. Regardless, this is the 20th anniversary of the greatest morel year of my lifetime, 2003. For better or for worse, I’m going to honor it. I hope it is a story that transcends fungi.

When my father was young, mushroom hunting was not as important to his family. I am not certain who taught him, but by the time his children were born, it was a rite of passage. Spring would not have been the same without it.

I have an early memory of walking a creek with my family. We called it ‘Wanda’s’ because that was the name of the landlord for some of the ground we farmed. Wanda was a kind widower. The creek was impassible in places, but not deep enough you could drown. Sugar maples dominated the banks, the sheen of May apples appearing in shadow and patches of sun. There were also multiflora rose bushes and thorn trees with impossibly long barbs. Eventually, we resorted to wearing chaps.

I remember a snake slipping into the water, the primordial fear at my core as it passed. I don’t recall finding any mushrooms that day, but that morning is still an indelible memory.

Eventually, my older brother, Grant, became the lord of morels. At that age, I reluctantly followed as he strode into the underbrush. This was after we moved from the house where I grew up to a farm that bordered Missouri – as a kid, driving down the gravel road between states was probably more entertaining than it should have been – one minute in Iowa, the next in Missouri.

The thing about going farther south, it seems to me, at least as far I’ve travelled in Arkansas, is that the number of ticks and sticky bushes increases by the mile. Multiflora rose bushes are nonnative and I hate them.

In this environment of parasites and thorns, my brother watched the trees, searching for dead elms that were just dead, before they had shed their bark like a snake’s skin to gather at their bases, before the trunk turned bone white. It was a color akin to mottled brown you needed.

Since Dutch elm disease hit the Midwest, it has grown many a morel. As Roethke’s poem “Root Cellar” proclaims, “Nothing would give up life: Even the dirt kept breathing a small breath.”

Morels look like brains. They grow in loose dirt, and when you pull them up or snap them off at the base, your fingernails turn black. Often they are filled with insects, which must be purged, depending on how much protein you want in your dinner. My mother soaked them in the sink, allowing the ants to drift away in the water.

On this farm that bordered Missouri, we sometimes used the train tracks to navigate, crossing fencerows when Grant saw a tree he wanted to search. One time, on a successful hunt alone, he came home carrying morels in his western shirt because he had run out of bags.

Eventually I fell in love with mushroom hunting. I learned to read the trees and underbrush for signs of life, or rather, of death. On accident, Grant and I discovered that sugar maples were excellent homes for morels. The good thing about sugar maples is that the tree does not have to be completely dead. If a limb is emaciated and dripping sawdust and the undergrowth is just right, morels can grow.

I have heard that other trees are good, too, but my focus is normally on the two I describe here. It is a strange thing to search for death as Grant and I stumbled through multiflora rose bushes and timber. It is a slippery slope to hope for death.

Everything went out the window in 2003. You really did have to check every tree then, because they could be anywhere. Even elms completely stripped of bark could produce morels. That year, my brother and I went to Pike’s Peak State Park in northeastern Iowa to hunt later in the season. It was June by then, and on a trail I found a few stragglers.

At Muscoda Morel Fest in Wisconsin, the price of mushrooms plummeted. Considered a delicacy, that year anyone could find a morel.

Even Grant and I discovered that the sport was diminished if you were guaranteed success. Life is like that, too, and when things go too well for too long, we stop appreciating what we have. There is an Arabic saying, “All sunshine makes a desert.” That was something I took away from 2003, that there is disappointment even in success.

Grant died of cancer in 2011. On his gravestone is a carving of morel mushrooms. My youngest stepdaughter, Natalie, also has a morel tattooed on her forearm, in part to honor Grant.

Since I moved away from my family’s farm, I have sporadically hunted mushrooms on public ground, where every good tree is taken. It is not the same as being able to spend an afternoon searching Wanda’s farm, where there is a personal history. It is different when you know the land. I do not know this land yet.

I once put the first morel I found each year on my brother’s grave. I now live almost four hours away from his burial site, so the tribute has stopped. I always wondered if he would be mad at me for wasting a mushroom. If it was another year like 2003, I think he would be fine with it.