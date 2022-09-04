Sayles: X marks the spot

Travel any street, meander through any park, hike any trail or path in and around Mason City and you can occupy your mind by counting the ever-increasing numbers of white Xs painted on tree trunks, which sign the death warrants for ash trees in our "Tree City."

If you are a life long resident of Mason City, the white Xs are not a fanciful trip down memory lane. 60 years ago, the Xs were red but were a death warrant just the same for the 80% of this city's tree canopy, made up of majestic elm trees.

The ascetic change was and is as depressing as empty and decaying rust belt factories of the Northeast, or the vacant farmsteads soon to be plowed under, right here in the Midwest.

I remember at that time, being school kids, we did not and could not fathom the scope beyond the visual until the hot sun of August beating into our classrooms brought baking and sweaty misery, where cool breezy shade bathed us just the year before.

In the United States, from 1957 through the 1970s, 60 million American elm trees were killed by an invasive fungal pathogen, carried by the invasive elm bark beetle native to China.

50 years prior, dendrology had already discovered and preached the virtues and necessities of planting diversification in urban wooded areas, but our ancestors planted mile after mile of straight and lush sentries of American elms in the parks and parkways and yards of nearly everyone's hometown.

At a time when a carbon footprint was made by walking through the spilt ashes from your charcoal grill, the shortsightedness of arborists, foresters, planners and academics alike left parks, neighborhoods and towns across America clear-cut and scalped.

After the fact, when the public was told that the best way to slow the spread of Dutch elm ease was to immediately burn all felled trees, our 1960s and 1970s profiteers bootlegged so much diseased elm wood to lumber mills coast to coast and across borders, the price of elm dropped by 75%.

Conscience never seems to trump zero-cost inventory.

So here we are well into the next 50-year urban-woodland cataclysm with few if any lessons learned and a whole lot of trees to take down and then replace.

This time the nemesis of our shade trees is the emerald ash borer, a non-native invasive beetle that in the adult form just nibbles ash leaves and does no damage.

However, emerald ash borer larvae feed on the inner bark of ash trees, disrupting the tree's ability to transport water and nutrients.

Emerald ash borer arrived in the United States on ash wood pallets carried in cargo ships originating in its native China in about 2002.

Simultaneous with the arrival of the emerald ash borer, the Asian long-horned beetle breeched our east coast. In the same family as the emerald ash borer, this critter uses the same means of suffocation so lethal to elms and ash, on maple trees.

The Asian long-horned beetle made its way to our shores on and within maple wood shipping pallets carried within sealed shipping containers originating from their native China in about 1996.

In a world where everything seems to be a holocaust and ecological disasters are a dime a dozen, I leave you with some observations pirated and parroted from various places hoping to encourage you to view the existence and health of our trees and forests as a subject worthy of your concern.

• One mature tree absorbs 68 pounds of carbon dioxide in a year.

• Two mature trees produce enough oxygen for a family of four.

• One acre of mature trees consumes the carbon dioxide equivalent of that produced by driving a gas-powered car 32,000 miles.

• Global forests remove a third of fossil fuel emissions annually.

If you were to nail a $10 bill to every one of the three trillion mature healthy trees living on this planet today, you would barely cover America's national debt.

But that's a whole 'nother column.