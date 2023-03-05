If worrying was a super-power, I'd be in comic books. I can't help it and every single one of you parents and grandparents out there know I speak the truth.

A person starts to think, "Well, maybe I'm the only one." To hell with that. The thought lasts but a split second at and in this age.

This whole worrying thing must be geometrically progressive. Friends of my youth still speak of shenanigans that today would have made me a YouTube billionaire. Using words like fearless and dauntless and reckless and then multiple beers into the reminiscences, the adjectives transmute into audacious and impetuous and imprudent.

I'll just say I had a total and fatal disregard for consequences. My parents are likely to simplify this to just a dumbass and they are entitled.

I am a child of the 60's and although I may not look the part, my temperament, attitude and disposition were the model for Mad Magazine's mascot Alfred E. Neuman.

"What, Me Worry?"

But, now into the third decade of the 21st Century, I have become a worry-wart; a Jewish Grandmother's spirit inside a Christian Grandfather's body.

There are even days when my sons recall some of our swashbuckling adventures in earlier times, and look at me now and inquire, "Who the hell are you?"

Well boys, I'm an old guy who worries too much and even worries about worrying.

Our sons and their families are happy and healthy; comfortable and prosperous, in fact putting my now clearly puny young man efforts to shame. And while on the brink of middle-age, they can still see clear to a satisfied, contented and peaceful second act as their sons and daughters create their own places in life and their futures are bright.

Yet, with all that sunshine, I still worry.

Maybe it's too much Norwegian coffee. Or too much sugar. Or the baggage of getting old. Maybe it's truly a diagnosable affliction.

Apparently, worrying about worrying is the largest global club ever. I guess we have t-shirts and jackets and everything.

And surprise, surprise: worrying about worrying has a 21st century post-Baby-boomer affliction tag … Meta-Worry. Penn State University even developed, copyrighted and professionally administers nationally, a sixteen-question Worry Questionnaire (PSWQ) used as a standardized diagnostic tool for identifying Meta-Worry sufferers.

Isn't it terrific to be continually surrounded by like-minded folks; even if they are neutralized from any valuable positive contribution to the present or future human experience by a Meta-Worry disorder?

Since I have recently started worrying about being displaced as a Globe-Gazette columnist by Artificial Intelligence, I decided to consult with my new best friend, Microsoft's AI platform ChatGPT, and share the results with you.

The query I posed? "Define and discuss Meta-Worry".

As with my previous dabbles, I found the response entertaining and humorous. Then over thinking the content, it freaked me out a little. You know it worried me.

I was propelled back in time to a Christmas when my age was still in the single digits, and the two gifts I received were a Magic 8 Ball and a Ouija Board. Now I have ChatGPT. Go ahead and ask it a question. The response you get back will be the same as those 1960's gypsy gimmicks.

Ironically, over thinking was identified as a major and common symptom of Meta-Worry. So, there you go.

For those of you who do not appreciate my satire, I am so sorry as you just got a full dose.

Unfortunately, worrying about worrying in America is all too real. The problems created by humans, from beating down on each other, on democracy, on freedom and on the health of Mother Earth herself, may well be at the tipping point.

I have a coffee cup that proclaims a favorite "Worry" quote.

"I worry about worry before there are even worries to worry about. Then I worry about worrying over worries that do not need to be worried about. It's worrisome."

I can forgive you for worrying about the state of the world. I can't forgive myself for worrying and then doing nothing to change things for the better.