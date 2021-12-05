Sayles: Why do we complicate the uncomplicated?

The amount of time and money Americans devote to reading, streaming, and listening to weather forecasts is inherently humorous. In 2022, the US government will spend $10.3 billion, and the much faster growing private sector will spend $7.1 billion to provide weather reporting and computer modeling to anyone who needs or wants it.

With all of the improved technology that has been handed to the craft of meteorology during my lifetime, one would think that near perfection would be the outcome for the forecasts we get today.

Yet, when the numbers are tallied, any forecast beyond 3 days out is still a flip of the coin. My grandfather could give us a three-day forecast within a 90% accuracy just by smelling the air, checking the sky and feeling the breeze.

The world of meteorology complicates the uncomplicated.

So it is also with economic forecasts.

The world is hagridden by what is reported as supply chain bottlenecks and breakdowns, but no one more so than the United States.

Why? Because we are no longer net-gain exporters. We allowed our gluttony for lowest prices to eliminate American self-sufficiency and American jobs.

Economic forecasts, not unlike meteorology, even with super-computers and near infinite modeling programs and algorithms, are a crapshoot at best.

Economists complicate the uncomplicated.

Some of the fact checking outlets that have sprung up in the last decade have recently pooled resources to validate or invalidate economic forecasting models and theorem, many focused on the Supply Chain crises.

While reading the research behind some oft-repeated predictions and conclusions spun by the ranking digital news outlets, I picked my way back to some of the formulations used to convince us of the ongoing supply chain Armageddon and who will be affected the most as a result.

We have recently seen inflation rear its ugly head in a manner and amount that takes us back 45 years to find a number as large. Simply, inflation is when stuff costs more. Who pays for the additional supply chain costs you may ask?

Consumers. Yes you and me.

The spin put on trending inflation is nothing but 100% politics. Nowhere is information provided that is anything but transitorily partisan. The old ping-pong ball of alibis, excuses and negativity.

The only thing worse than an economist predicting doom and gloom, is a talking head that thinks they are an economist spewing that doom and gloom on the 24-hour news cycle.

An unattributed 20th century adage goes something like this; Economist talking heads will know tomorrow, and will most certainly tell you, why the things they predicted yesterday didn't happen today.

Talking heads complicate the uncomplicated.

When trying to get a handle on what may be causing retail price spikes, it works well to analyze the supply chain in reverse. I don't need to go too far as many times throughout history the first measurable constant is climbing transportation costs.

In other words, diesel fuel trending from a stable $2.75/gallon to a current unstable $3.50/gallon is a cost that the consumer will certainly eat. Who would ask a trucker to absorb that cost increase?

But the real culprit in increased transportation costs is the business of shipping containers.

Transporting a 40-foot steel container of cargo by sea from Shanghai to San Diego now costs a record $10,522, a whopping 547% higher than the seasonal average over the last five years.

With upwards of 80% of all goods traded transported by sea, freight-cost surges will boost the price of everything from toys, furniture and car parts to coffee, sugar and anchovies, compounding concerns in global markets already bracing for accelerating inflation.

At the retail level, vendors are faced with three choices: halt trade, raise prices or absorb the cost to pass it on later, all of which would effectively mean more expensive goods for the consumer.

Folks, the price spikes we now see are not transitory. This is going to be part of the new COVID world, whether COVID related or not.

And that will become complicated.

JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa’s own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.