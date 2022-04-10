Sayles: Where'd Everybody Go?

For the first time in the history of the United States, or at least back to the first decennial census in 1790, the number of White people in our total population has declined from the previous census.

From 2010 to 2020, 5.3 million Caucasians have disappeared, without a trace, from the United States of America.

I found myself waiting impatiently for the delivery of 2020 Census data.

How our country is divided up for electoral and congressional districting is built off of population distribution data from the Census Bureau, and it was sounding like changes were coming.

While reading the bullet points for the items that were predictable, I was caught speechless by the simple link that said: "Number of White People Declines for the First Time since 1790."

At first, I guess I just skipped over that point. That headline data point didn't really shake me to attention. I was looking to digest electoral and congressional district changes.

Then I was drawn to reading the whole page. And then I read it again.

In trying to account for where the 5.3 million people may have gone, let's first put the number of those missing people in context.

• 2.1 million more than the total population of Iowa in 2020 (3,190,369)

• More than the individual populations of: Los Angeles, Chicago Brooklyn, Houston, Queens, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Manhattan or San Antonio.

• More than each of the 27 least-populous states in the Union.

• More than the aggregate population of the nine least-populous states combined.

Well, hell folks, I had to try and get to the bottom of this conundrum, so I unsealed my secret weapons stored in a pre-retirement Rubbermaid tub in my shop, held in a place of honor, right next to my tub(s) of now 800-plus perfectly good screwdrivers.

It was like opening the Holy Grail.

From that tub out came my now expired accountant certification, my accountant's green tinted visor, dozens of exceptionally sharp Ticonderoga Number 2 pencils, and a Vintage Boston hand crank pencil sharpener that I had lifted from Monroe Junior High in my rebellious youth.

Finally, folded and pressed, my near sacred Ärmelschoners all seemingly ready to take on this 2022 accounting challenge.

There just aren't a lot of the American population that seems overly concerned, or maybe concerned at all that there are this many White people missing.

So I guess it is up to me.

How many inter-related variables does it take to account for 5.3 million people to go from being here and then all of a sudden, they are not?

Well the Census Bureau along with several national news outlets took a shot at where these people may have gone so let's try and put this puzzle together and solve the dilemma.

I don't think there is an argument that Baby Boomers and Millennials have been in verbal and accusatory combat for the past 15 or so years. Boomers have accused Millennials of being the scourge that has neutered America.

Even more blistering are the claims of Millennials that Boomers have left their future world with nothing except financial and ecological disasters to deal with.

Maybe the missing old people is a Millennial and Gen Z Conspiracy to eliminate large chunks of the Boomer cohort?

Somewhere in the fine print, a footnote exclaimed that really the numbers of White people have been declining since the 1970s. Makes some sense as the post-Baby Boomer numbers never kept up with the bulge of the pre-Boomer proclivity for larger families.

But, certainly those declines cannot account for the entire loss of 5.3 million people?

COVID-19 deaths account for a fraction of the total lost over the last 24+ months. Other morbidities take us older folks at a brisk clip.

Yet, I am way short of accounting for the total that I was trying to get to.

After a couple of weeks of feeling bumfuzzled at not being able to come up with an answer, my occasional insomnia put me in contact with the good folks at Coast to Coast AM, and a series of archive show segments from the Art Bell vault.

And, the perfect solution for what happened to those 5.3 million White people that are missing; Alien abduction.

How could I have been so dense?

JW Sayles is a Mason City resident. Opinions are his own.