Sayles: Where have all the true 'heroes' gone?

Christmas celebrations with grandkids commenced with a serious déjà vu moment and a synchronicity I had not thought of in a very long while. When I walked in the door, there were my grandson, age 3 and granddaughter age 2, tearing around the thoroughfare with capes flying straight out behind them.

Just as I had done at their ages.

Their capes are the real deal; actually made to be a cape with flashy ornamentation and blazing color and including a Velcro tab to hold them in place.

Mine, back in the day, on the other hand was a dishtowel made from a chicken feed sack tied snuggly by my grandmother. My thoroughfare was drastically more confined, and the imagined superheroes quite bland in comparison, yet the shear joy of a child's imagination easily spans those seven decades and their laughter and smiles again became mine.

But within that joy, I arrived at a concerning question. One of heroes and role models.

Most, if not all of my childhood heroes have been eliminated by the Cancel Culture. The absence of my heroes from history will be the only story that my grandkids will ever know of them.

So, who will be their heroes?

We live in a time when the term "Hero" has as many definitions as there are placeholders. Yet, I fear that in the 21st century, using the label of "Hero" has become diluted, milquetoast and tepid.

I have heard many times, and even more so during the scourge of the pandemic, "Everyone is a hero in their own way."

If true, I guess that makes being a Hero equivalent to a participation trophy. At best there seems to be a confusion between doing one's job and a selfless act for the greater good.

Whether or not my discredited heroes are currently in vogue, I can assure you of a definition that most of you will accept; a selfless act to help others at considerable and unwavering risk to themselves.

If you were to Google “world’s greatest heroes,” you mostly find references to government leaders and military generals. Seriously?

The same people that create conflict and wars, and then direct them and snap orders from the safety of an office chair?

Where is the heroism in that?

The most misplaced use of "Hero" is when applied to athletes and sports stars. These folks play for fame and money. They are not entitled to be called heroes by anyone let alone kids.

I remember in the 1990's basketball great Charles Barkley, who in a Nike ad campaign barked, "I am NOT a hero. I'm NOT paid to be a hero. I'm paid to wreak havoc on the basketball court. Parents should be heroes. Just because I can dunk a basketball doesn't mean I should raise your kids."

Saying so was not heroic, but the most honest assessment of athlete hero worship I've heard; even though Nike paid him millions.

I think a big chunk of the problem is that in today's vernacular, bravery, courage and heroism are interchangeable. I trust Merriam-Webster dictionary and thesaurus for most of my writing needs. However, in the case of hero and heroism synonyms, they are an inescapable part of my dilemma.

Being courageous does not make one a hero. Courage is admirable, but unless it involves risk or sacrifice in order to help others, then it isn’t heroism.

Faulty synonyms one and all; brave, courageous, dauntless, gallant, gutsy and intrepid.

We have failed generations of our children by allowing the sacredness that should have always enveloped the label "Hero" to deteriorate into a fungible virtueless adjective.

So, what do I want for my grandkids, your grandkids and all future grandkids?

I want them to know that heroes are not perfect and should not be held to that standard. Other than the Holy Trinity, there is no perfection. Heroism is always achieved by flawed humans.

I also want them to know my heroes and why I viewed them as heroic, warts and all. What I saw that inspired me to hold them in such high esteem and to understand that a sin does not extinguish all virtues.

Finally, even though I cannot and do not meet the textbook definition, I want to be a hero to my grandson and granddaughter.

JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa’s own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.