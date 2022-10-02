Sayles: What's shakin'

What's Shakin'??

Over the past 50 or so years, we have born witness to some of the greatest and funniest comedy writing ever created, brought into our homes every week through indelible, noteworthy and hilarious sitcoms.

As my seasons seem to now alternate between autumn and winter, back to autumn and then to winter again, I gratefully realize that what I found to be hilarious in my youth is now, in my twilight, a sustenance of life infusing laughs necessary to make it to the next day.

But it's the laughs remembered today that are reinforced as unparalleled hilarity because what made us laugh as kids, was funny but fictional.

Today, those same lines and jokes generate our laughs because, unfortunately, we old folks have become the punchline and our everyday lives are what those olden days comedy writers had in mind when they wrote that script in the first place.

There are any number of sitcoms that over the years have injected into the American language new and nuanced bromides and shibboleths now known to us all as a standard part of the lexicon of our everyday conversations.

Think of "Seinfeld," "Sanford and Son," "Larry Sanders," "Murphy Brown," "King of the Hill," "Monty Python," "Friends," "Taxi," "M*A*S*H," and "All in the Family," and you will hear again what you may have forgotten about where many rangy and widespread colloquialisms and pidgins originated.

My all-time favorite has to be "Cheers" and the repartee and banter written into the dialogue of character "Norm Peterson" played by character actor George Wendt. Norm's witticisms and waggery are hilarious to me today not just because it's funny, but because in my later life, I have become "Norm Peterson."

Case in point; I have come to do business where old guys hang out and that also provides free coffee. That is the daily double.

But the trifecta is where those same guys can get me laughing at myself and into an asthmatic spasm.

When that happens, I know I have chosen the right place to stop.

So, when I show up at the shop of my local welder, I can smell the strong coffee and can count the assemblage as the chorus of voices vociferate their common greeting. "Sayles! What's Shakin'?"

I can't help myself. I have become "Cheers" Norm Peterson as I rejoin,

"All Four Cheeks and a Couple of Chins."

Funny, not because it's new and unknown, but hilarious, because everyone knows that for each of us standing around with our free cup of coffee, the four cheeks and two chins is absolutely true.

For the next hour or so, the comedy of life that you just can't make up was fired back and forth rapid-fire and so freaking risible and riotous that not a geriatric stand-up troupe in the world could compare.

Joe tells of his annual fall solo motorcycle ride where this year his loose and sagging cheeks and jowl skin caught so much wind that he thought he was going to go airborne from his bike like a kite in a gale. Joe adds, "I looked in the mirror and saw a bloodhound facing into a hurricane."

Mike vivified our masses with one-upmanship when he regaled of his own fall motorcycle jaunt where his once Atlas-esque biceps, now muscle-less and loose skinned, flapped in the wind with such inordinate and obscene vigor, he was left with deep purple bruises that required medical treatment.

Then Dave shows up.

"Dave, what's up?"

Dave, with his deadpan delivery shoots back, "My weight and it's perfect … if I was eleven feet tall."

The Dave directs at me, "Sayles, how's the world treating you?"

Having not yet quit channeling Norm Peterson, I come back with,

"It’s a dog-eat-dog world out there, Dave, and I’m wearing Milk Bone boxer shorts."

On that note, I finish my last free cup of coffee on the way to my truck and smile knowing that what was funny today will also be funny again down the road at one of the "Next Times".