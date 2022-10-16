Sayles: What killed North Iowa pioneers?

Over the past few weeks, Globe Gazette reporters Abby Koch and Mary Loden, bolstered by the local Globe reporting and editorial team, delivered a multi-part exposé about 21st-century causes of death right here at home.

The stories were informative, concise, and yes, somewhat unsettling yet without too many surprises.

It got me thinking about what killed North Iowa Pioneers.

The data sources available are nowhere near as complete nor extensive as current datasets and what is available has to be translated from 19th and early 20th-century medical and non-medical jargon into convergent terminology and labels for continuity and comparison.

What is available through the State of Iowa Library online resources as well as genealogy sites such as Ancestry and Family Search are Iowa Death Registers and Death Certificates from 1880-1904 and 1921-1952.

The Globe series was informational and current and maybe a call to action.

What I hope to accomplish and bring to the table are the more personal sides to the lives and deaths, the joys and sorrows, and the successes, the tragedies, and the expectations of everyday life, and the affects of unexpected loss of loved ones in the lives of North Iowa pioneers.

Death has always been an all too familiar and unwanted passenger and companion throughout every human timeline, yet I cannot help but feel the different levels of angst and mourning experienced by our ancestors in the absence of civilized medical practice, methods and pharmacology solutions.

The life chosen to go west was coupled with the preordained and ineluctable reality that family, children and adults alike, would unexpectedly die. The abrupt, unintended and startling deaths lead to a level of grief that was insurmountable, yet suppressed as the pioneer life choice provided no quarter for prolonged mourning.

The preserved records available for the counties of North Iowa begin with death registers from July 1880. The data includes, name, age, date of death, occupation, place of death, cause of death, complications and duration of disease, place and date of burial, and certifying physician.

Over a series of weeks, I will combine certain time frames, and provide a consolidation of the same diseases called different things by different doctors. The metrics will show certain trends not that different or advanced from Medieval medical dark ages when treatments using leeches and bloodlettings common.

Untreatable and mysterious causes of death continued well into the 20th Century until medical enlightenment was advanced by of the discovery of penicillin in 1928 and scientific diagnosis and treatment enhancements beyond.

More importantly, and I hope equally interesting, will be the personal stories of specific family tragedies and deaths integrated with the joys, successes, and triumphs that still echo in North Iowa today through the families and businesses that still are our friends and neighbors.

By 1880, there existed many laws on the books from the Iowa Code pertaining to the business and required actions necessary for collection of demographic mortality data.

Many of these laws were ignored by our pioneers. Deaths attended by a physician were more likely to be found in the death registers of that time.

North Iowa pioneers brought with them from their countries of origin, ceremonies, rites, rituals and solemnities that continued to be practiced within their close communities.

Many of these practices were incompatible, incongruous and conflicting with the laws within the Code of Iowa. In their grief, North Iowa Pioneers, stuck by their cultural traditions, and as with pioneers across the United States, many deaths, burials and causes of death, especially those of infants, were unrecorded and undocumented.

Often, burials were on the family homestead or along the pioneer trails in unmarked graves. But deaths on the long journey to Iowa were the most heart-wrenching of all.

In my own family, there are several instances of family members buried at sea on the migration to the American Dream.

There is an oral history handed down that describes watching the small coffin containing an 11-month-old girl, who would have been my great-grandaunt, disappearing on the horizon as sharks circled the slowly sinking box, as it sluggishly listed and disappeared beneath the waters of the North Atlantic.

We forget that "our people" went through many trials to get here to have even a chance at what they considered to be a better life.

Next week, I'll tackle the metrics and the personal stories of one North Iowa Pioneer Family and their deaths and their survivals during the 1880s.

I hope I can talk you into going along for the ride.