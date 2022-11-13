Sayles: What killed North Iowa pioneers: Diphtheria

The diseases afflicting North Iowa Pioneers were constant companions. As though the hardships of homesteading were not sufficiently back and spirit breaking in and of themselves, diseases snuck into pioneer homes from unlikely places and misunderstood sources.

Louis Pasteur, among others, introduced microbiology and the concept of "Germ Theory" that identified bacteria and viruses as the source of many deadly maladies in about 1870.

Yet, the medical practice on the prairie was slow to believe in bacteria and even slower to adopt antiseptic practices or quarantine procedures for known disease hot-spots until way late in the game.

The lack of knowledge of the cause of diphtheria and non-existence of any preventive or curative agents was staggering to North Iowa country doctors. Light cases could come and go with or without treatment but the mildly afflicted were also chronic deadly carriers for anyone with whom they came into contact.

The suffering in the more severe cases could be alleviated to some slight extent; but there were no miracles as the end came with startling certainty and machine-like regularity.

It was 1894 before an anti-toxin vaccine was in common use in the United States yet, due in part to distrust of vaccines, diphtheria outbreaks ran deep into the decade of the 1920's.

In the clustered communities of North Iowa, the devastating transmittability of diphtheria caused it to be spread by innocent contacts between neighbors and family. With a five day incubation period, parents were witnessing the deaths of their children in rapid succession.

It was a heartrending and disquieting sight to see a sole parent driving his team up the road every day or two on his way to the cemetery, alone with his dead child. Some parents had to make that trip many times, though some, only once, as their children were taken en masse.

The manifold stories of families ravaged by diphtheria in North Iowa have been condensed into the true tragedies of one such family.

However, you would be short-changed to not hear at least the "Cliff's Notes" version of their more complete family history.

• Lars and Dorthea Otterstad-Bristol Township Worth County

Lars and Dorthea immigrated to Worth County from Norway in 1886 with 2 small children ages two and one, Bertha and Nils.

Together the Otterstad's had 12 children between 1884 and 1908. But, as with so many of their neighbors, they were pitted against diseases and accidents in numbers that shrunk a potential legacy of hundreds into a progeny pittance.

Diphtheria first stole Otterstad family innocence on 13 May 1901 when Oscar, age 11, was taken early that morning. Julius, age 10 and Norman age 8 died within two hours of each other on 15 May. While her three brothers slipped away, sister Ethel, age 9 seemed to rally, but lost her battle late at night on 18 May. The final light snuffed on death's rounds was brother Leonard, age 4 who slipped into unconsciousness and never woke up on 30 May 1901.

Five children lost in two weeks.

There is another aspect of losing such numbers of one's children on which I haven't touched, but is significant in many ways to how a family moved forward through the next generations.

There were some stricken families that fractured on multiple levels and fault lines, scattering to the wind, never able to catch their own breath, battling the psychoses of unresolved grief and guilt; unable or unwilling to spend their days fulfilling a "Life Well Lived".

Then again there are families such as the Otterstad's whose balm, and dressings and medicines to sooth and heal that grief and guilt was to commit their lives to public service to those similarly afflicted; physically and spiritually.

The next two generations of the Lars Otterstad line, from a total of seven surviving children and their four grandchildren, produced three registered nurses, one physician, one teacher, two farmers, and four Lutheran Ministers of the Gospel.

The RNs, Bertha and Clara never married and spent their careers working with isolation and quarantine patients afflicted with diseases from small pox to tuberculosis, to polio. The third RN sister, Dena, worked many years at the Iowa State Sanitarium at Oakdale as ward charge nurse for women tubercular patients.

Ironically, one of her patients was her older sister, Lillian who was the teacher in the family whom had contracted tuberculosis from an outbreak among her students. Lillian died of tubercular complications while a patient at Oakdale at age 33.

You've got to wonder what the Otterstad's would say today about vaccination and inoculation schedules and medicines that will cure, which many of us now take for granted.