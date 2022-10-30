Sayles: What killed North Iowa pioneers: Dangerous occupations

It's been simply called the American System.

A more complete understanding of this two-word label reveals the depth and breadth of its impact during the latter part of the Industrial Revolution and into the mid-twentieth century, on the lives of employees, employers, consumers, labor unions, farmers, communities, states and the American Nation.

The American System is the deliberate and unrelenting sine qua non to push mechanical and industrial technology beyond any previous limitations and boundaries at the unmitigable expense of safety.

Manifest Destiny was not only the engine of expansionism; it was the quantum coefficient of America's dominance in global mechanization throughout two centuries.

Nowhere in the world were the new occupations created by, and associated with the industrial revolution more dangerous than in America.

Americans modified the path of industrialization that had been pioneered in Western Europe to fit the particular geographic and economic circumstances of the American continent.

Reflecting the high wages and vast natural resources of this nation, the American System encouraged use of labor saving machines and processes.

These developments occurred within a legal and regulatory climate that diminished employers' interests in safety. As a result, Americans developed production methods that were fecund and cornucopia; yet often prone to diminishing value and blind disregard for the lives and livelihoods of their workers.

While workers injured on the job or their heirs might sue employers for damages, winning proved difficult. Where employers could show that the worker had assumed the risk, or had been injured by the actions of a fellow employee, or had himself been partly at fault, courts would usually deny liability.

A number of surveys taken about 1900 showed that families of only about half of all workers fatally injured recovered anything and their median compensation amounted to about half a year’s pay.

Because accidents were a cheap cost of doing business, American industrial methods developed with little reference to their safety.

In North Iowa from days of the pioneer through today, farmers have always borne the enormous risks for accident injuries and fatalities forever associated with that occupation, with one notable difference: Farmers are the employer and the employee; the simplest farmhand and the CEO, and everything in between, for their respective farm operations.

As driven by the American System, the market pressures of increased production and the intuitive avoidance of the profit reducing costs of safety measures, rests entirely on the shoulders of the farmer.

And so it has been since the North Iowa prairie was first broken by plow.

The nature and sources of farm accidents changed as dramatically, and also concurrently, with the shifts from manual labor and animal power to more machine powered agriculture. Yet during that same time period accidents per thousand farmers remained relatively unchanged.

Farming has always been a dangerous occupation.

A second North Iowa Pioneer occupation propelled by the American System and noted for large numbers of workplace injuries and fatalities was railroading.

Long a hub of development for countless railroad lines, the counties and communities around Mason City became home for many thousands of railroaders and their families throughout the late 19th through mid-20th centuries.

Vast North American distances and low population density turned American carriers into predominantly freight haulers – and freight was far more dangerous to workers than passenger traffic.

Well into the 1900's, railroaders were required by necessity caused by lagging mechanical innovations, to go in between moving cars for coupling and uncoupling and ride the cars to engage manual braking systems. Most railroader tasks required frequent mounting and dismounting moving freight cars and in all kinds of weather.

Railway work was so dangerous that an entire medical specialty developed to deal with it. In the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, companies hired “railway surgeons” to staff private hospital and health care systems. An on-call doctor could rush to the scene of an accident, or be ready to receive a bleeding, injured worker sent to them by train.

They were pioneers in emergency medicine and specialized in amputations and prosthetics. Some consider them the world’s first trauma surgeons.

During the period 1902-1909 nationwide a total of 48,761 railroad employees were killed, and 403,259 employees were injured to the extent that they were disabled from further railroad employment.

The official death records from North Iowa counties from 1880 through 1920 are overpopulated with gruesome yet all too common examples of work-related deaths of pioneer farmers and railroaders.

Fast forward to 2022 and we see increased production pressures on our farmers and transportation workers created partly by supply chain breakdowns. Their increased risks for workplace accidents are many multiples of most of ours. Some things change not so much.

