Sayles: What killed North Iowa pioneers: Butler children

The first entry in the 1880 Death Register for Cerro Gordo County, completed by the county recorder as required by the Iowa State Board of Health, is that of Charles Butler.

When the Butler Family was enumerated in the 1880 census in Mason City on June 9, 1880, Charles was 4 months old. He died five weeks later on July 17, 1880, at 11:00 a.m., of Cholera Infantum.

The story of Charles Butler is one that is repeated and compounded in numbers that in 2022 we cannot fathom or comprehend. In 1880, in what we know as North Iowa, of all children born that year, 34.6 percent would not live to age ten.

There are seven or eight common causes of infant and children deaths in the extant records kept officially. The local physicians required to complete a death record used as many different names for the same disease or afflictions as fingers on your hand. As a result, over the years causes of death have been reviewed and consolidated into common nomenclature.

You also have to remember that penicillin was not invented until 1928 and was not available to the general public in the United States until 1945.

Prior to penicillin's widespread use, pneumonia and other respiratory infections were alone responsible for 18 percent of all deaths in the US in 1928. In that same year gastrointestinal infections and chronic diarrhea, including the infant Charles Butler's Cholera Infantum, accounted for 30 percent of all deaths in this country.

But there is one final Victorian disease that struck panic into, and cursed equally, the rich and the poor; the famous, infamous and common; the scholarly and the unschooled; and even physicians of the day.

The disease everyone in that era seemed to fear was consumption; known today as tuberculosis.

Without the benefit of antibiotics to fight off tubercular bacteria, consumption was the number one killer of our pioneer ancestors in 1900.

I started this peregrination back into pioneer mortality with the short and sad life of Charles Butler. Charley was one of ten children born between 1872 and 1888 to Harry Frederick Butler and Mary Ann Wambolt Butler.

Seven of those kids were born in Mason City from 1876 to 1888.

The Butlers were not extraordinary people for that time, and may have been inconspicuous by their ordinariness. Father Harry spent his working life as a builder of railroad bridges and trestles. He is first seen in Cerro Gordo County in 1870 at the age of 25, living in Clear Lake at the Lake House Hotel and Rooming House owned by John Chestnut, with 16 other railroad carpenters-eight to a room.

Just five years earlier Frederick H. (Harry) Butler was mustered out of Company B, 6th Ohio Volunteer Cavalry after 3 years and 5 months of continuous service, surviving the Battle of Shiloh and every succeeding engagement up to and including standing watch at Lee's surrender at Appomattox. Of Harry's six brothers, five also served in various Ohio Volunteers Union battle units.

Two of his brothers died in the Civil War.

Rufus Alfred Butler died of dysentery 10 October 1861 near Charleston, West Virginia. Brother Edward H. Butler died on 6 October 1864 at Andersonville Confederate Prison Camp in Georgia.

On January 22, 1871, Harry married Mary Ann Wambolt in Minneapolis and to the Twin Cities they relocated, expecting their first child in 1872. Willis D. Butler was born 15 January 1872 and died of Scarlett Fever 8 February 1872.

Still living in Minneapolis, Harry and Mary Ann were blessed with the births of two daughters, Elama Mara Butler on 27 March 1873 and Maud Melissa Butler 11 November 1874. Elama and Maud lived full lives reaching the ages of 97 and 82 years respectively.

The goliath expansion of railroads in North Iowa beckoned the Butler family to Mason City in 1875.

On December 16, 1876, son Russell S Butler was born in Mason City. Russell died in Mason City of Cholera Infantum on 31 August 1877.

Daughter Ila Mae was born in Mason City on 14 July 1878. She died in Alameda California 30 November 1978 living beyond 100-years. Ila Mae and her husband Arthur Dubeau had four children. Two daughters reached the age of majority.

Son Harry Russell Butler was born in Mason City on 21 July 1881. He lived until 2 July 1963, just shy of 82 years; the only Butler son to survive. He married in Seattle Washington in 1911 but never had children.

Myrtle Cora Butler was born in Mason City on 21 September 1883 and died in Wisconsin two days shy of reaching age 89 on 19 September 1972.

Myrtle was married 3 times and had four children. Son Charles Rude Knapp died at age six from consumption.

Myrtle was the last child of Harry and Mary Ann Butler to live beyond infancy.

Frederick A Butler was born in River City on 30 November 1885. He died here, of Cholera Infantum on 8 July 1886.

The last born Butler child was Aggie E. Butler on 27 January 1888 and she died on 5 September 1889 of Cholera Infantum.

As was accepted convention of the day, Harry and Mary Ann Butler buried their infants in a common unmarked grave and in a location where a coven of close and extended relatives called home. In this case, in the oldest cemetery in Minneapolis: Pioneers and Soldiers Memorial Cemetery in Block "P" lot 95.

There are those today who insist that our pioneer ancestors should be canceled and by creating historical revisionism and negationism, their stories be blotted out because they were simply people of their time.

American Pioneers are giants in the earth, never claimed as perfect, who lived as well as they knew, and as such cannot be gauged or reckoned by us living today.

They gave their last full-measure of devotion, including their children, for the creation of this perfectly flawed Nation.

There is shame in forgetting the dolor, heartache and loss pioneer families endured for us to be Americans today.

