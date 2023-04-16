Tucked away within a Norman Rockwell-esque, pioneer cemetery, a mile or so east of Carpenter in Mitchell County, lay the remains of an American hero.

There are no commemorative markers, or plaques, or road signs to identify this hallowed place. There are no websites or travelogues proclaiming this sepulcher to be a "must see" destination.

I am sure that unless you are looking for Newburg Cemetery specifically, it is easier to drive right on by than it is to find. I know this to be true since my second-great grandparents are buried there too and I make my way to see them a couple times a year.

There are around two hundred Civil War Veterans buried in Mitchell County. The names represent a Who's Who of the pioneers and the movers and shakers of a time when railroads ruled the prairie and Iowa was called "The West". However, the vast majority of the names on that eternal roll call are men you never heard of, or as time marches on, you ever will.

The white marble obelisk that lists a bit to the east proclaims:

William Wright

Company H, 114th Regiment US Volunteer Infantry

Died: October 21, 1901

Aged 64 years, 4 months and 1 day

His monument was absent of his birthday, which was June 20, 1837, and one other piece of significant historic information.

Private William Wright served in Company H, however the complete designation for his Unit was 114th Regiment United States Colored Infantry (USCI).

You see the Union infantryman buried in this manicured patch of prairie surrounded by the richest farmland ever known, began his American journey as the son of an enslaved Black woman and the French-German slaveholder known to be James Julian, a Spotsylvania Virginia plantation owner.

If you have an interest in your own family history or may be that one possessed and neurotic person that happens to be the keeper of your clan's tales and treasures, then you may know that tracing family roots for descendants of slaves, and indentured servants, and Native Americans is the worst nightmare for all genealogists.

The preserved paper trail that we white European folks chase to complete our family tree branches is mostly non-existent for African American family researchers.

Every once in a while genealogy magic happens. Brick walls blocking the trail seem to be knocked down by spirits of ancestors waiting to be found.

Such is the life story of William Wright.

Nearly 125-years ago, shortly before his death in 1901, Willie laid down a detailed, rare and significant oral history, making its way to the front page, above the fold and two columns wide in the Thursday, January 30, 1900 edition of the "Worth County Index".

It was the friendship and persistence of "The Index" owner, editor and publisher Frank Scammon who convinced Willie Wright that his story must be shared, and so over the course of three January afternoons, the cold hard facts of this formerly enslaved Civil War hero were set to print.

The profile, titled "Twenty-Six Years a Slave" just over twelve hundred words in length, is one of the most powerful renditions of African American life from slave to freedom I have read. The power of William Wright's words comes from their simple raw truth. Unlike countless published profiles of the time, "Twenty-Six Years a Slave" was never printed anywhere again.

I hope you'll be interested to hear how William Wright got from Virginia to North Iowa and from enslavement to freedom. It's going to take me a couple weeks worth of writing to pull the thread that delivers those goods … but I promise you his is a story you will tell your grandkids and maybe even take a spring drive to Carpenter to pay your respects.

In the end, my ulterior motive in sharing this story with you is to plant the seed that spring delivers hope eternal, and the better we understand that all Americans are indelibly and inseparably intertwined for all times, the better the chance that the hate we see spewed at each other can diminish .

Next Week: Life in Virginia