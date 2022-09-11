Sayles: Virtues of the five Ws

Most Monday mornings start, for me, with a pot of coffee seated at the round table with a consistent and quite diverse cadre of friends.

You know, people you've known forever; loyal past and beyond all expectations, even when you have committed faux pas way beyond normal comprehension and beyond redemption.

Great friends that always show up to help you fill in the hole; bring their own shovels; and never ask any questions.

These are my guys from my coffee group.

True to form, towards the end of the last cup, someone will ask, "So what are you writing about this week?"

My response is always the same, "I don't know yet."

Which, unleashes an abundance of off color and off the cuff column suggestions, most of which I meet with torpor and disregard.

But, once in awhile, a worthy topic makes its way in and rattles around enough to warrant taking a shot at delivering the message.

My preference is to try to tell a good story well; memorable and worthy of your further thoughts and ponderances.

I don't need to tell you that I do not always succeed. In fact, many have told me the only absolute is that my columns always paper the bottom of their bird cage.

I can only say that I do request that any and all bird cage liners be placed my picture side up.

For this week, and the next couple, some topics have been rattling around in my head that have grown and formulated sufficiently for me to try and put them to paper.

Although expansive discourse between us all is my goal, I know there will be hot and cold reception as well as apathetic rejection, any of which are welcome responses from my standpoint. Since Labor Day has always been for laboring, I guess I'll get started and see where this goes.

I cracked my email this morning as most mornings looking for the headlines that dropped into my inbox overnight. The Globe-Gazette and the WCF Courier both announced a mass killing of ten people and the wounding of 15 others in Saskatchewan Canada.

A nationwide manhunt for two young men both with the surname of Sanderson ensued with no arrests yet made over 36 hours after the incident.

I was compelled to know more.

But, you see, I have a bad habit that I developed right here in River City Public Schools. As ancient and dusty and archaic and clumsy as it may sound, I still believe in the concise factual magic of the five Ws.

Who, What, When, Where and Why? The five Ws can be traced back to the writings of Aristotle, and are strung along throughout history up to and including Miss Betty Burley's writing class.

The Associated Press story lost me at the Who?, and never got me back.

A couple of mug shots and two guys both named Sanderson did not begin to fulfill my expectations for the data necessary to be adequately informed.

After Who, What, When, Where and Why, are adequately developed, then and only then can the more human elements of HOW, the often cited sixth essential element of information gathering, be introduced and expanded to complete the story.

What was evident to me in the AP byline became the nearly apologetic theme of a tragic mass killing and injuries perpetrated with knives rather than the expected and anticipated "AR-15 Style Assault Rifle".

As in many of our states, Canada has introduced, through pending legislation a sweeping "Red Flag" law proposal.

The all encompassing paradox in the pre-emptive claim that Red Flag Laws are the answer to quell violence is that guns are the focus, rather than violence itself, nor is there a primary effort to treat the untreated and undiagnosed mental health disorders that are the root cause of many, if not most of these murderous acts.

Rudyard Kipling in his 1902 collection "Just So Stories" wrote;

"I keep six honest serving-men

(They taught me all I knew);

Their names are What and Why and When

And How and Where and Who."

If you can put up with me again, I'll see you next week; same time, same place.