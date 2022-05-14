Sayles: Victory Garden-Version 2022

We used to raise Victory Gardens that produced upwards to one-half of the annual produce consumed in this country.

Victory Gardens kept people from starving, while helping to feed our military, unemployed neighbors, and our own families.

I think more importantly, Victory Gardens served as a successful means of boosting morale, expressing patriotism, bridging ideological divides, safeguarding against food shortages at home, and easing the burden on commercial farmers working arduously to keep the vast populations within our borders fed with high quality, reasonably priced healthy and safe vegetables and fruits.

I was reminded of this amazing and unifying "citizen gardener" contribution while searching the produce aisles in vain for any number of fresh vegetable items that I like to add to my artery clogging, high cholesterol and caloric binging charcoaling menus that are nightly fare throughout the summer.

The produce manager when queried, regurgitated the standard litany and list of reasons and excuses that is today rattled off as standard customer service responses for anything that we may be shopping for that is not in stock.

From asparagus to zucchini, we are told that, "We don't have any (fill in the blank) because, (fill in the excuse).

You know, I just had to press this young guru of cumquats whom had just told me that the store was out of my favorite varieties of onions and asparagus.

"So what's the problem?", I inquired.

"Oh, you know, Supply Chain problems." he responded.

"What Supply Chain problems?" I asked.

Getting somewhat annoyed at my questions, he countered, "Hey, I order stuff. If it doesn't come in, I order it again. If it does come in, I don't have enough workers to stock the coolers."

"So you are telling me that my onions and asparagus could be sitting in the back cooler, aging and fermenting as we speak, for lack of workers?"

"I can't find anyone to hire."

"What do you mean, you can't find anyone to hire?" "Are they hiding?" "Where are you looking?"

"Everyday on social media. No one responds. I guess no one wants to work. It's all because of COVID."

Ahhhhh, there it was. The number one answer to the universal question as to why America is so screwed up; COVID-19.

This nation has become very quick and slick at blaming COVID-19 for every failure, inconvenience and additional cost, monetarily or spiritually, as THE impediment to being able to live a decent and fruitful life by our own individual standards and definitions.

Full and stocked shelves and coolers that had become the American standard for gluttonous over consumption were now a mirage that I saw wisping away as I dealt with the frustration only felt when one takes for granted as ordinary, something that is truly superior, and gone.

I felt like it would be the American thing to do to turn some of this frustration with the COVID world into the inputs necessary to create a positive outcome.

So, I rounded up a sketch pad, a yellow legal pad, my favorite pen, a straight edge and, especially for you Northenders, my precision German engineered drafting set appropriated from Mr. Gerard's Industrial Drawing course.

For the past dozen years or so, I have maintained six raised bed garden boxes that have been devoted to annual wild flowers for the pollinators and butterflies.

This year was going to be different.

I was looking for a COVID-World angst outlet and a Victory Garden sounded like a good start. My sketches created an organized, and rotational vegetable crop, that on paper looked pretty good.

My list of supplies, although not extensive, were absolutely necessary if this effort was going to produce the bumper abundance of organic produce I sought to grow, and thus eliminate, temporarily at least, my grocery store inventory problem.

As I handed my list of necessary supplies to garden center manager, she started to shake her head, back … and … forth…

And then my ears started ringing as I heard;

"Geez … Your whole list is 'Out of stock.' You know, supply chain problems due to COVID."

"And I can't get any workers …"

I'll be visiting the Farmer's Market.

JW Sayles is a Mason City resident. Opinions are his own.