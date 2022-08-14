Sayles: Uncle Bud's lost love

Grant Wood and Winslow Homer and even the more abstract paintings of Thomas Hart Benton would have featured my late uncle, Ellsworth "Bud" Greiner as the archetype model for the "Iowa Bachelor Farmer", if they would have known where to find him.

I tell you this, not because he was particularly stealthy, but because most of you who read this live in or have lived in Iowa. I'm sure you have often seen, or maybe looked past these relics of the Great Depression as their numbers dwindle, never knowing their stories.

To be labeled a "Bachelor Farmer" connotes certain evident truths, and therefore, will in and of itself assign quintessential and indelible badges to one's character and the habitudes and rituals of routine farm life.

Particulars of my personal mind's eye depiction are those of hard work, steady pace, bib overalls, level and private demeanor, weekly baths if you need one or not, incurable hoarder of all things including secrets; many, many secrets.

It's that last part that renders up a treasure trove of family history, but only to those trusted enough to be the sorters and catalogers of someone's end of life possessions.

The deal is that you have to accept it all whether convenient or inconvenient; noteworthy and shareable or insignificant and discardable; legal or illegal; documented or hearsay; things that make family proud and those things embarrassing as hell.

Selection to be the sorter and cataloger comes with it a heavy burden. It places the legacy of memories and reminiscences, and anamneses and remembrances on that person, or persons, shoulders' to be carried forward to all generations to come.

But when those genealogy gems are uncovered and the chaff separated from the grain; the calcareous shells from the pearls; the coal black carbon chipped from the diamond, what remains is the bright light and an unending column of ancestors; derivatives of the DNA paid forward within that branch of a family tree.

It has taken my Mother and I over 3-years to make our way completely through the triage of possessions of my Uncle Bud. He was my Mom's brother and the only son of that node, of that branch of my family tree.

Although I had helped him move into town some 30-years ago, I didn't have a clue what was in all the boxes that first went onto and then off of my truck.

All that I really noticed at that time, in hindsight, was that there were boxes of every size shape and of course weight. Also, some of the boxes were really old and the newspapers wrapping whatever were the contents, came from the 1930', 40's and early 50's.

I was instructed to take most of the newer looking boxes to a spare bedroom, yet, as the process progressed, I was near commanded to carefully, cautiously and gingerly carry the oldest and most tatterdemalion boxes on each load down the basement stairs to a dry and windowless root cellar.

Although not opened that day, or any day for the next 30-plus years, those boxes seemed to hold a king's treasure and the root cellar was Bud's undercroft and vault.

I hadn't set eyes upon, or even thought of that non-descript and unmarked stacking of cardboard boxes until after Bud died in 2019.

The root cellar boxes were saved for last, not because of any discussion or conscious decision by me or Mother, but because it just seemed the right way to finalize the tasks of being the catalogers and sorters of Ellsworth "Bud" Greiner's life.

What we found within were the keepsakes, mementos and everyday "things" belonging to 3 generations of the Greiner and Kirchgatter families of Worth and Mitchell Counties. From the pioneer days of the 1860's and forward, those treasures will now continue the journey from fathers and mothers to daughters and sons.

In the bottom of the last box, wrapped in yellowed and brittle newsprint, further wrapped in a seed corn sack were dozens of letters between Ellsworth "Bud" Greiner and, until that very day, the unknown love of his life.

Her name was Shirley and she lived in Dubuque. She spent the summers at her uncle's farm and that farm was a "Fence Neighbor" with the Greiner Family.

The words and feelings between them were poem worthy; hell, they were Elizabeth Barrett Browning worthy.

Bud Greiner, an Iowa Bachelor Farmer?

He knew and found the love of his life and told her in the words of a Victorian Poet.