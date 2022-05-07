Sayles: Ukraine's Just War

So, my regular (and maybe some irregular) coffee guys got together, seated at the big rectangular round table last week and were, for the first time since late January "All Present and Accounted For, Sir!"

Bits and pieces of this quorum have met every week during this hiatus, but since totality could not be achieved, the eclipse could not be compassed and the remarkable solutions to threatening problems, we as a unit only can provide to the American way of life, had become dormant and hibernating.

Lucky for y'all that high cholesterol breakfasts and copious amounts of caffeine came to the top of each of our lists.

After a few minutes of desultory family updates, stories, bad jokes and reminiscences, we got down to the business that is America.

First out of the shoot was the situation in Ukraine, and frankly, we never got off of that topic.

You have to remember that the make-up of my "Band of Brothers" goes from hippy war protestor to Viet Nam General Westmoreland's volunteer driver and every ideology in between.

So one would expect the dialogue to be pretty circular, yet, in amongst some exclamations that we should mount up and become a 70-year-old lean, mean, fighting machine for Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the serious conversation turned to;

"What is a Just War?"

Although the term "Just War" sounds like the mother of all oxymorons, I remember studying it in both US Army command school and again in a college philosophy course as a bromide concept necessary to the overall premise of waging an ethical and moral war.

Centuries-old and occasionally modernized, universal and ubiquitous decalogues for the moral conduct of wars exist within international agreements.

Some of those still in force you may know; Hague Conventions; Geneva Conventions; and Abraham Lincoln's Lieber Code (General Order 100-1863).

The most frequently quoted as the earliest theses covering the likely philosophical tenets for a "Just War" were written by St. Thomas Aquinas, who makes these points:

• The war must have a just cause.

• The war must be declared and controlled by a proper authority.

• The war must be fought to promote good or avoid evil, with the aim of restoring peace and justice after the war is over.

• The war must be a last resort when all peaceful solutions have been tried and failed.

• The war should be fought with 'proportionality', with just enough force to achieve victory and only against legitimate combatant targets.

• The good which is achieved by the war must be greater than the evil which led to the war.

Yet, sitting with a table full of warriors of all kinds; veterans of wars and engagements, some militarized, some personal and some spiritual, the unanimous consensus was that "All Wars Suck".

In the time in which we live, and knowing the place that this Earth is becoming, I get hives from thinking about politicians, academicians, scientists, clerics, philosophers, The New World Order, and even me and you, toiling to come up with the perfect criteria for a "Just War".

Tolstoy, in his epic, "War and Peace", ruminates, "If there were none of this playing by the rules with such chivalry and generosity in warfare, we would never go to war, except for staring down that which is so evil, that without confronting it, our own life is moot and meaningless."

The Ukrainian people are staring down that which is evil and are fighting for their very lives.

The "Free World" is calling out Vladimir Putin as a "War Criminal", not because it makes a good sound bite, but to let him know that he could be tried for said crimes by an international tribunal, and find himself dancing at the end of a short rope when convicted.

If anyone is looking for hangman volunteers, I know of a table full of grizzled old veterans of war and veterans of life, any one of whom would welcome drawing that straw.

But in the final analysis and at the end of the day, war in Ukraine, defined either just or unjust, cannot determine who is in the right or who is wrong, only, as with all wars, who is left.

JW Sayles is a Mason City resident. Opinions are his own.