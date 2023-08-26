So, my mother says, "Well, did you get fired?" Thinking she was having a senior moment I replied, "Fired from what, mother, I've been retired for years?" "So, you haven't had a column in the Globe in three weeks. I thought they must have given you the boot."

Not wanting to enter into a circular dialogue that points out that I have been a volunteer scribing a weekly column, I tell her that I just took a couple of weeks off.

It's been seven years and three sometimes exasperated editors since an occasional letter to the editor morphed into a weekly interaction with you. We've explored a lot of ground over that time, you and I. Somewhere in the neighborhood of a quarter-million words on topics local to global; serious to humorous; important and not; personal and not; pretty much anything that cropped up around the morning coffee table became fair game.

You've allowed me to share the joys of grandparenthood, and the sorrows of loved ones lost; the frustrations of aging and the joys of seeing the world through the eyes of grandchildren and everything in between, throughout the gambit of life and death.

You have given me all levels of feedback on these efforts; verbal, from terse to complimentary, written, from claimed to anonymous, and the most telling feedback of all, your silence, as I often sliced my drive into the deep rough, missing the sweet spot by just a little … or a mile.

Yet when we synced, you and I, be it on the skywalk to nowhere attached to the hotel that never will be; or the stories about noteworthy North Iowans sprinkled throughout our timeline; or my geriatric OCD of accumulating 805 perfectly good screwdrivers; that connection was symbiotic.

I've taken the past few weeks off from column writing as I contemplated calling it a day. This weekly exercise of scribing what has been on my mind, and then you actually reading it, has been your gift to me.

But, this will be my last.

No, it's not because I have run out of things to say. Nor, regardless of what mother may think, have I been canceled. It's that I am running out of time. We all are in one way or another. There are tasks that all of us put off until the last chapter. The masters of procrastination among us often pile the most needful transferences upon the heads of those we shall leave behind.

I'm going to do the best I can to not let that happen.

So, even though this weekly polyglot of topics takes but a few hours a week to write regardless of the subject matter, I have other things to get done.

I've been accumulating family tree stories for decades and it is time to set them to type before they get lost again. There are amazing tales scattered within my family tree, most of which are unknown to generations younger than me. I may even tell a few around the campfire with kids and grandkids. I'm anxious to get started.

It is not an afterthought to thank the Globe Gazette for essentially giving me this weekly space. Although, I have often wondered what the 1,000 words they didn't print had to say?

I guess we'll all get to find out now.

Thanks for the ride.