Sayles: 'This was the Sunday that was'

Sometimes you get on a roll. Really. Think about it.

I am certain each of us relish the memories of times when we seem to be able to do no wrong. In my DNA and bolstered by superstitions passed on to me from my grandmother, I have existed for all these years and have lived to tell the tale by not rejoicefully celebrating those life moments that are truly worthy of rejoicing.

Perpetual calm, cool and collected is the only acceptable vehicle of celebration in a family tree that extends back to Dracula's Transylvania.

There is without a doubt, and you can place a bet on it, the near immediate symbiotic freaking disaster that will happen for any overzealous display of self-centered, self-righteous, or egocentric revelry and jamboree displayed on any occasion.

So, the antithesis of my excesses of joy about things that I cannot now remember, delivered me one Sunday of one thing after another.

None alone, killing me off, yet collectively whipping me to my knees in a manner contemplatively consistent with being cornered into a checkmate.

Then, once again and timely as ever my 50-year-old military training comes affront and I repeat aloud, the mantra, "Surrender is not an Option".

What a bunch of crapola.

Easy for a Drill Sergeant to spew at recruits a half-century ago, but, "Hey Pal, take a whack at my Sunday, and make me believe you are coming out the other end of it with a smile.

So how did "This" Sunday become "That" Sunday?

Well, come on with me and let's take it for a ride.

Sunday started, for the love of God, with my planning to attend the "Church of Nature" while mowing the 3 lawns that I am responsible for consisting of 6 lots of residential space, belonging to me, (1), my oldest son's house (3) and my folks place (2) while listening to the Twins game.

I should point out that since retirement, we address every day with the goal of completing that "ONE" big thing and any additional tasks are a bonus.

Some days the one big thing is going out to breakfast with friends. Some days it is getting a hair cut and/or beard trim. Some days it is getting the folks to their doctor's appointments. Some days the one big thing grows into a colossus Golem never getting off one's back.

So back to Sunday.

Starting at home, I mow my lawn in sections, and trim in sections. Front parkway; bagged with my push mower. Middle section of raised beds, bagged with push mower. Large back section, mowed with rider and all trimmed after that.

Push mower would not start. Rider mower deck was not level, and my wonderful 40 volt Black and Decker trimmer; I left out by mistake just in time for the 5-inch rain which apparently shorted it totally out.

Moving on to my folks lawn, who bought a top of the line rider for my comfort and ease; well the lawn mowing went smooth. But when I took the extra few minutes to rinse the underdeck, the hose attached for the purpose got sucked under and into the mower blades; wrapping around the mower mechanism, locking not only the blades, but also the motor.

I could not escape fast enough.

On to my son's lawn, with a rider waiting for me in his garage, I mount up, turn the key and not even a click. Hmmm. Problem solving skills 101; Battery new and charged. All fuses good. Solenoid good, safety switches good. Using a multi-meter on the ignition switch, shorted out completely.

Yet I will not be denied. Going back home, I level the bed on my John Deere, check the gas tank, and take off down the road as it is a BEAUTIFUL Day, and at 7 miles per hour, a half-hour jaunt tops to my son's house and a successful completion to a less than perfect Sunday.

On South Kentucky, there is a train across the road. 45-minutes later, there is still a train across the road. An hour after the fact, train moves past, Onward!

My son's house is up across from Highland Golf Course. I can nearly imagine the sound of golf balls smacked by titanium drivers and the shouts of two-foot putts sunk.

About a half-mile from the promised land, I run out of gas; actually and metaphorically.

I call my son who graciously delivers fuel for a fill up, but OHHH NOOOO, now my rider battery is dead. With jumper cables always in his truck my son comes to the rescue.

While having the hood up and holding jumper cables to the battery, a Derecho level wind gust catches the hood, snaps the hinge and slams the hood of my mower to the pavement knocking out a basketball sized chunk.

After finally getting that last lawn mowed sans hood, I get a ride home only to hear what sounds like water running somewhere.

Down the basement stairs, I am welcomed by an arcing shower of water from a rusted out pipe in the main waterline.

There is a momentary temptation to say those five dreaded words that will seal and guarantee absolute defeat and misery; "It Can't Get Any Worse".

Have a GREAT Week!