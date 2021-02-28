Sayles: There's money to be made in consensus-building

I've been thinking a lot about this lately. There is one and only one job for which I would voluntarily come out retirement.
I want to be the guy who moderates and mediates workable compromise and consensus between two people whom hold diametrically opposing views on any one imperative American societal issue.
This is how I see it working.
Clearly, it will not be difficult to find two Americans with opposing views. Based on the events of 2020 and so far in 2021, the process should closely resemble how two people split a winning poker hand pot.
But instead of splitting the fruits of drawing a winning poker hand, we will need to identify and split, 160 million Blue Chips from 160 million Red Chips, along with about 5 million Clear Chips pulled for the house.
However, it will not be quite that easy. You see, I am only going to focus on one socially exigent problem resulting in heated disputation between two people.
Anomie exists when a society or culture lacks unifying norms and identity. The lack of coalescing and cohesive norms and beliefs results in societal and cultural fracturing and breakdown of the bonds between individuals and their communities in which they live.
Additionally, rapidly changing norms and even technologies, whereby people accept change or react to changes in a wide variant which produces divisions and schisms in their societies or communities.
Sure sounds like the America we know today, huh?
But I digress.
We have identified our two Americans; now what?
It is time to bring them together so they can compromise. As with anything else, there have to be rules.
• The debate/compromise will take place in a sound proofed and padded room of 6-foot by 6-foot dimensions.
• There will be nothing else in the debate/compromise room except the two debaters/compromisers.
• When I say nothing else in the room, that is exactly what I mean. This is a full-frontal compromis(ing) exercise/event.
• There will be no physical contact within the room.
• There will be no conversation on any topic other than the compromise issue.
• When compromise is reached and consensus achieved, the process will end and the door will be opened.
Fortunately, there is no shortage of unused and abandoned commercial building space in the COVID world, so facilities are readily available nationwide.
I would thoroughly enjoy applying this process not only to citizens, but to opposing elected officials/candidates, federal, state, and local. I'm going to sell tickets. Oh, and also start a monetized YouTube channel.
Compromise is not the only casualty of a fractured America.
In a January 2021 Pew Research Center survey, 81 percent of American respondents said that partisans not only differed about policies, but also about what we believe to be a fact.
Over 4 out of 5 Americans think and believe that we are lying to each other.
Truth is a disposable commodity for the election industry.
And an industry it is.
For the 2020 election cycle, the election industry, or simply money received and spent in elections, from all sources, puts its gross revenue at over $21 Billion, just ahead the gross revenue of Mc Donald's.
Just a little behind Kraft-Heinz.
Since 1984, campaign revenue and spending has grown more than 500 percent, making campaign and issue advocacy gross revenue the fastest growing segment of the US economy.
Just think about it.
During the same period as the rise of the personal computer and the Internet, political campaign and issue advocacy revenues have grown fastest.
We do not talk to each other. We limit whatever we communicate to 144 characters of Twitter gibberish.
Social media prizes conflict above cooperation; sound bites above analysis. Consequently, our public debates are dumbed down as our problems grow more complex.
Mark Twain once wrote, "Compromise and reaching consensus knows no statute of limitations." He's right. Let's get to work.
Best of J.W. Sayles
Check out the latest columns from J.W. Sayles:
The middle class has the power of deciding the 2020 outcome in its hands, thanks to our imperfect founders and the US Constitution.
The Iowa Caucuses became the latest fatality in the growing ideological chasm of Americans against Americans.
My workshop has been transformed into the Louvre of indiscriminate accumulation, topped off by my crown jewel masterpiece; a Rubbermaid® tub containing my 651 perfectly good screwdrivers.
The Iowa Caucuses became the latest fatality in the growing ideological chasm of Americans against Americans.
Okay, here it is. I am going to just lay it out there.
Just when I was starting to get pretty good at navigating the landmines of my seemingly endless faux pas with the misunderstood and often mali…
There are family myths and legends that survive beyond generations.
My oldest son set me down for an intervention today. His demonstration of tough love dispensed a dose of reality as regarding my elderly buyin…
This summer of 2019 here in North Iowa has been the "Summer of all Summers." I don't care who you are or from whence you hail, this will be th…
In welcoming 2019 and beyond, we face a most profound question. Does an independent free press survive today? Are we witnesses to a stasis in …
JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa’s own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.