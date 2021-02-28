Sayles: There's money to be made in consensus-building

I've been thinking a lot about this lately. There is one and only one job for which I would voluntarily come out retirement.

I want to be the guy who moderates and mediates workable compromise and consensus between two people whom hold diametrically opposing views on any one imperative American societal issue.

This is how I see it working.

Clearly, it will not be difficult to find two Americans with opposing views. Based on the events of 2020 and so far in 2021, the process should closely resemble how two people split a winning poker hand pot.

But instead of splitting the fruits of drawing a winning poker hand, we will need to identify and split, 160 million Blue Chips from 160 million Red Chips, along with about 5 million Clear Chips pulled for the house.

However, it will not be quite that easy. You see, I am only going to focus on one socially exigent problem resulting in heated disputation between two people.

Anomie exists when a society or culture lacks unifying norms and identity. The lack of coalescing and cohesive norms and beliefs results in societal and cultural fracturing and breakdown of the bonds between individuals and their communities in which they live.