Sayles: The wisdom and joy of Bodeisms

Grandpas and their grandkids share a special common language understood only between them. It's the gift that allows grandpas to share magic grandpa secrets with grandkids without the parents ever having a clue.

We're as stealthy as Navajo Windtalkers and it's how we grandpas get by with passing on so much grandpa wisdom and never getting caught.

Grandpas know a lot. I know this because I am a grandpa and I feel like I know a lot of things, and frankly I’m rarely wrong.

Unlike our time as dads, who are always balancing both love and discipline, grandpas are able to be never-ending founts of knowledge about things parents will never teach; family stories that parents will never tell; and family traditions that parents may have never known. As well as spoiling that knows no bounds.

In the process, grandpas get to see the world again through young eyes and replace old habits with some new tricks for that aged old dog.

My grandson Bode (Bō’dē) is four, and he's my first grandchild, so he has been subjected to all the "How to be a grandpa" learning curve that I could throw his way.

In return, I've picked a bucket full of new expressions and simple one word exclamations to voice joy and sadness; amazement and wonder; disappointment and exhilaration; which prior to grandpahood, I felt the need to convey by using a boatload of words, most of which were unnecessary drivel.

In my pre-grandpa life, hearing the word "oh-oh" could mean nothing else than something happened that was not supposed to happen; in other words an accident.

Little did I realize that with different inflections, accidence, and coupled with different situations, "oh-oh" could and would cover the entire spectrum of emotional expression.

• Oh-oh (excitement) "The Amazon driver just stopped"

• Oh-oh (matter of fact) "I just dropped some more food on the floor on purpose so Bucklee (the dog) can share my lunch."

• Oh-oh (sadness) "But I don't want to go to bed yet. I want to watch another episode of Blippi with you dad."

• Oh-oh (determination) " I think I'm going to poop my pants."

• Oh-oh (love) "I'm going to give you a big hug."

It took the rest of my family a little while to adapt, but the breadth and depth of my own use of "oh-oh" has become epic as well as completely understood.

I have been accused, wrongly I might add, of being a serial procrastinator. I just don't see the purpose of committing time, resources, energy and money on anything until it must be done. Over the years this quirk has resulted in many needless conversations and explanations about why I am clearly right when I choose to put things off until the absolute last minute.

All those decades of excess verbiage and then Bode again comes to my rescue.

All parents get into tugs of war with their kids over simple everyday tasks. Picking up toys; finishing their food; going to bed; etc. As a parent, it became fields of battle ending in raised voices and tears, many times from both sides.

I watched my grandson be told to pick up his toys, to which he calmly replied, "Not today … maybe tomorrow." When it was time to get ready for swimming lessons: "Not today … maybe tomorrow." When he was told to finish his meal: "Not today … maybe tomorrow."

All these years and I never thought of a calm focused statement of unbending and uncompromising will, rather than the zeitgeist of my generation: excessively loud argument.

But by far the greatest hit of Bodeisms is the most recent. When asked how school was that day, Bode, with a huge smile and a big "thumbs up" exclaims, "A hundred good!"

I have used often and adapted frequently "A hundred good!"

• A hundred bad

• A hundred glad

• A hundred mad

• A hundred sad

• A hundred rad

Also when asked how I felt about the condition of our nation on Election Day, I responded, "A hundred p----d!"

I can't wait for what new Bodeisms come up next, and that is a great compliment from grandpa to grandson.

A grandpa has the wisdom of long experience and the unconditional love of an understanding heart. God Bless all grandpas.