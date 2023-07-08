Oh, I am not referring to a resurrection and resurgence of the 1960's Motown act with Diana Ross. Noooooo … I'm talking about SCOTUS, one-third of our constitutional republic's triumvirate of checks and balances; Chief Johnny Roberts and the Associate Supremes.

The United States Supreme Court has had quite a session so far haven't they? Not to mention last years calendar of decisions.

Over the years, I have wondered to myself, "What were the founders thinking?"

If you actually care to pursue the answer to that question, the most revealing behind the scenes commentary comes to light long after the fact as justices die off and their personal papers are donated, curated and released for public consumption.

There's an appropriate quote for which I cannot place the source, but it is applicable to how the rules we must live by are made:

"There are two things in the world you never want to let people see how you make 'em - laws and sausages."

The implication being, of course, that our collective stomachs would uncomfortably churn, added to a level of nausea, as we lose our appetite for the results because of the process.

Opinions coming from our Supreme Court are also often times messy and unappetizing, leaving simultaneously unquelled hunger for a vast many, and Romanesque gluttony for those on the favorable receiving end of a newly minted precedent.

This past week the court delivered a 237-page decision in the case, Students for Fair Admissions. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the opinion for the 6-3 majority which effectively eliminates, as unconstitutional, affirmative action admissions programs of colleges and universities in the US.

The race-based admissions programs of Harvard and the University of North Carolina were deemed to violate the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment, and also were in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

When the first affirmative action Supreme Court decision was published in 1978, I was working for the US Treasury Department and finishing up some college coursework, and was also young.

The case before the court at that time was, Regents of the University of California v. Bakke.

Allan Bakke, a White, male Vietnam veteran in his thirties, twice applied for admission at UC Davis Medical School but was rejected, partially because of his advanced age. Compared to the 32 applicants accepted under the affirmative action program, he ranked higher than all 32 acceptees in every metric in both of his application classes. Bakke sued UC Davis for discrimination.

Bakke prevailed as the court opined that UC Davis admissions policies violated the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment. Allan Bakke was ordered immediately admitted to UC Davis Medical School, graduated with honors, and is still a practicing anesthesiologist at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, a position he has held for nearly 40-years.

I recall the public debate at that time and the opposing sides made much the same arguments as in the Harvard and University of North Carolina decision.

But, this is where the sausage making comes into play.

My recollection of the public debate is probably pretty true to how the mainstream press reported the deliberations at that time. The facts from behind the scenes now show us, that the Bakke affirmative action 5-4 decision was sausage-making worthy of Oscar Meyer.

Through the personal case notes, logs, diaries and memos of late Justice Lewis Powell, Jr. who authored the rare "plurality opinion" for a splintered majority, and a 37-page memo to file by the late Justice William J Brennan, who wrote one of four dissenting opinions, now in the public domain, we see that the ultimate case decision in Bakke, has very little to do with upholding the Constitution, and much about the devil politic.

Justice Powell was the swing vote and with him the tightrope that affirmative would walk for the next 45 years was stretched across the canyon of time. Since 1978, the Bakke case has been the subject of over 100 books and textbooks, over 5,000 law review articles, every circuit of the US Court of Appeals has cited Bakke in their opinions, as have over 40 State Appellate Courts. Over 1,000 briefs submitted for Supreme Court consideration have cited Bakke as precedent in their filings.

In his majority opinion for SFFA v. Harvard, Chief Justice Roberts cites Bakke 74 times, knowing full well that the historic record available to us now tells the tale of the fate of Affirmative Action being decided in a sausage factory… twice.

I do hesitate to use the sausage-making corollary as in doing so, I think it is probably quite offensive to our North Iowa sausage makers and more importantly my go-to wurstmeister for my summer grilling needs.

If he should feel insulted that cannot turn out good for me. I think I may have salads next week.