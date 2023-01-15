Sayles: The price of eggs

Many of you know that the third phase of the working years of my life was spent in higher education. If the course fell under the umbrella of the business department, I could find myself teaching it.

From Accounting 101 to Zen-Based Personnel Management, over the years I was able to engage with undergrads building on that base of knowledge that all students hope leads to a satisfying and prosperous career track.

That was my area of comfort level.

However, in the early days of the technology explosion in the 1990s, due solely to the shortage of information technology instructors, and certainly not due to any level whatsoever of expertise, I’d occasionally get cajoled into covering an IT course that led to a semester of being just one page ahead of my students the whole way.

But my absolute worst nightmare; my “Exorcist” wed with “Rosemary’s Baby”; has to be a blended course of Economic Theory with Information Technology.

Today, it’s called Econometrics; back then I called it; “The Course That is Going to Give Me a Stroke.”

Cutting edge technology and business knowledge, with a smattering of free-market theories thrown in for good measure are supposed to help us function as consumers. It doesn’t change a thing, but we are supposed to be able to be better informed and able to endure the next price gouge hosing surely coming down the road. Or so is the theory.

And that is how we meander back to the price of eggs in January 2023.

I found myself pondering the price of eggs, while fueling up my V-8 pickup with overpriced gasoline, while eating the last bite of a $6.00 Egg McMuffin

I cannot ditch the aggravating quirk of looking for impractical and unusable academic textbook solutions to everyday life problems.

Nevertheless, there are relatively uncomplicated theorems to render an easily understood reason why we are being chiseled once again on products of everyday necessity.

All you have to do is follow the money. That’s not an academic answer, but it is true more times than not.

You can see the trend and this whole deal of the staples of life being priced out of reach, is becoming personal.

Eggs are a big part of my diet by choice.

Eggs prepared; sunny-side up, over-easy, hard scrambled, soft scrambled, hard-boiled, soft-boiled, medium-boiled, poached, and pickled. Egg salad, eggs Benedict, eggs Hussard, eggs Sardou, deviled eggs, angel eggs, basted eggs, and eggs-in-a-basket.

Hey, you are talking with the guy who grew up on a farm where my grandmother served eggs for breakfast seven days per week, and egg sandwiches for dinner (the farmer’s name for the noon meal) five out of seven.

Even at that early age, I might as well have stuck an IV in my arm delivering pure cholesterol, yet here I still am using up way more than my fair share of oxygen.

I stuck it out with eggs through the days when eggs were declared a world-class artery clogger ranking right up there with a highly marbled rib eye steak.

As with most things, eggs, in the views of dieticians and cardiologists, have swung from killer to savior. The total vindication in my estimation was when, recently, Mayo Clinic praised eggs as “The Magic Bullet in a Shell”.

Given my dedication to eggs in my diet, I am unfazed and nonplussed by the trebling of their retail price over the course of the past year. Going from $1.99 to $5.99 really doesn’t radically alter my day, nor my budget, nor whether I have a good day or bad.

However, it was my mother that got me thinking about the seriousness of price spiking, rather than any economic theory explaining egg market pressures, when in a recent visit she proclaimed, “That’s it! I am not paying $6.00 for a dozen eggs, period!”

This, from a woman who is a Food Network worthy mahatma guru of dessert baking, going through more eggs in a week than even I could keep up with.

It was the thought of having to face my daily coffee ritual without mother’s baked goods that shocked me into evaluating this whole egg-shortage thing as a global supply and demand problem.

If $5.99 per dozen egg prices disrupts my cookies and bars supply chain from my mother, we now have a global crisis needing to be elevated to the level of a national security threat. You ever had her sugar cookies with your coffee?

I rest my case.