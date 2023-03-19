I try to stay engaged with what is going on in America. Not obsessed. Not preoccupied. Not as an active proponent or antagonist. Just engaged, semi-passively, observing, asking questions, reading what is written, and reading actions not committed to words.

One would think that process will and should result in clarity of mind and deliverance of personal truths. But I tell you what folks, I am getting to be one confused galoot and I'm convinced that more engagement, more observation, more reading and more listening, would make my head explode sooner rather than later.

It's necessary to save some brain space for seeing things through the eyes of grandchildren, reliving the good old days with old friends, and even for the grief and joy of laying to rest fallen family and friends.

One cannot care about everything. That doesn't make you a bad person. It's OK to not care about something that someone else may be passionate about, just not everything.

As long as that person is not your spouse; which is forever destined to become the classic case of extremely poor judgment. Although, I digress, please take this as a public service announcement for long-term survival.

ANYWAY, one cannot be, nor should want to be, a scholarly guru of all things; a flag bearer for every cause deemed life or death by others than one's self. Core values, good or bad are developed as we mature as persons and citizens and a people collectively as a whole. Core values cannot be legislated or executive ordered. The process of developing into worthy Samaritans is fluid and we can strive to grow into better and more responsible neighbors and citizens.

But every discourse community in the world is not entitled to my attention, nor my support, nor my approval. Everyday more of the social discourse distributed across the liberal to conservative spectrum line attacks not only Americans' core values, but also whom they are and from whence they hail.

More than likely, I have strong personal beliefs, many of which are contrary to yours. That is beautiful. That is why the First Amendment is first.

I marvel at how easily the free speech mechanism functions, and am mortified by how easily it can be derailed and abused.

Every morning I sit around the coffee table with friends, six guys who have drawn the short straw, and will carry me on that last walk for which we all have a one-way ticket. Even my pallbearers, on more subjects as not, think I am full of crap, and are happy to let me know it. I'd have it no other way.

However, those disagreements on many important, and many more not so important issues does not lead to violence between us. We are not fodder for social media, nor do we end up on a YouTube video posted by some offended patron at the next table. To the best of my recollection, there has not even been a police call on us in about ten years.

The same dialogue if engaged in with strangers at some other table, at some equally non-descript coffee shop in some other part of the country, could quite possibly result in bloodshed and be a lead story on national news.

It's no wonder that people are subconsciously driven by the psychological constructs of the phenomena known as "confirmation bias".

If you stay with me just a while longer, I'll try and make it worth your while.

Confirmation Bias is the theoretical tendency that people will seek out and interpret information in a way that confirms their preexisting beliefs, while ignoring or dismissing information that contradicts those beliefs.

Take this point one step further.

People will subconsciously seek out others whom hold the same beliefs and as a community, known as a discourse community, forms around those core absolutes, polarization and division are unavoidable between cohort groups with antithetical values and objectives.

How is civility even defined anymore?

I've chewed on this a while now and continue to ruminate and masticate on how to navigate the balance of my time enjoying life's freedoms, without finding myself, through no malice of intent or forethought, cast into the escape-proof dungeon of individual cancellation.

We are confronted by the indignities and imbalances created as divergent philosophies each claiming to know how to achieve equality and justice, clash as if the gladiators of ancient Rome; and with much the same result.

I am speaking of Individualism vs. Collectivism.

Individualists believe freedom is greater than equality. Collectivists on the other hand, believe that equality is greater than freedom. Somewhere in the middle the inconvenient and indefectible truth is that equality and freedom are inseparable and essential; like air and water in perfect balance necessary for all life.

What version of America do you want to believe in? Hurry up and tell me as there is a minefield up ahead and I'm just going to keep on walking.