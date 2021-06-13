Sayles: The genealogy of Professor Harold Hill

Of the tales of Meredith Willson, from those that became books, plays, radio shows and movies, Mason City history is rife with key real-life characters who have become ingrained within the meandering, homespun stories, written and told, of River City.

I've always wondered about the roots of Professor Harold Hill, the protagonist of Willson's "The Music Man."

Come to find out, as part of the composite character making up Harold Hill, a wee bit of the creation surfaces from the Music Man himself.

"I didn't have to make up anything. I simply remembered Mason City as closely as I could."

"The Great American Songbook Foundation," archived in "The Center for the Performing Arts" in Carmel, Indiana, houses the personal and business papers, pictures and books of Meredith Willson.

In the 150 linear feet of paper, contained within a wall of large bank boxes, there is record of two interviews that tell much.

One by the LA Times and one by Atlantic magazine, in which Meredith Willson reveals a piece of Harold Hill's lineage. "There was a fellow whom I heard about from town-folk, that sold the idea of a great university, 'The Harvard of the West' to be built in Mason City, and endowed by the Sons of Union Veterans. It never came to pass."