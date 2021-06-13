Sayles: The genealogy of Professor Harold Hill

Of the tales of Meredith Willson, from those that became books, plays, radio shows and movies, Mason City history is rife with key real-life characters who have become ingrained within the meandering, homespun stories, written and told, of River City.
I've always wondered about the roots of Professor Harold Hill, the protagonist of Willson's "The Music Man."
Come to find out, as part of the composite character making up Harold Hill, a wee bit of the creation surfaces from the Music Man himself.
"I didn't have to make up anything. I simply remembered Mason City as closely as I could."
"The Great American Songbook Foundation," archived in "The Center for the Performing Arts" in Carmel, Indiana, houses the personal and business papers, pictures and books of Meredith Willson.
In the 150 linear feet of paper, contained within a wall of large bank boxes, there is record of two interviews that tell much.
One by the LA Times and one by Atlantic magazine, in which Meredith Willson reveals a piece of Harold Hill's lineage. "There was a fellow whom I heard about from town-folk, that sold the idea of a great university, 'The Harvard of the West' to be built in Mason City, and endowed by the Sons of Union Veterans. It never came to pass."
The last sentence isn't quite accurate, as Meredith, as well as sister Dixie Willson were well known as frequent confabulators of any tale from Mason City that could spruce up a story told. Memorial University completed one out of 40 proposed buildings, and graduated 40 students in 10 years of constant budgetary anemia.
Yet this conman became very well known and through his self-promotion, became insanely wealthy. Expertly taking money out of every corner of Mason City for himself to include taking his pioneer father-in-law and Mason City founder, Horton E. Francisco for over $250,000 dollars in 1900 money.
All the while planning and executing the next sting against the next shills and marks, in business, politics, real estate and anything else he could "Harold Hill" to feather his nest. Alexander Louis Sortor Jr. left no happy endings in business or personal life.
So surfaces a little piece of the genealogy of Professor Harold Hill.
The world knows Professor Hill as the charlatan that sold River City parents not only instruments and band uniforms, but also the miraculous music teaching system called "The Think Method."
In the real world Mason City, a huckster, conman and world-class grifter who married into the Gilded Age Class coming from nothing, Alexander Louis Sortor Jr. then sold scores on the confidence game that became known as National Memorial University from the 1890's until his death in California in 1941.
The synchronicities between "Professor" Harold Hill and "Colonel" Alexander Louis Sortor Jr., when laid side by side, show that Harold was a rank amateur when it came to fleecing people of River City.
It is also easy to see how Meredith Willson was able to use Sortor as part of a composite character for Professor Harold Hill in the Music Man.
In order for Alexander L. Sortor Jr. to be anointed to the level of national vice president for the Sons of Veterans, and squiggle his way into a position to sell that fraternity on a university in Mason City, his father must be a soldier in the Civil War.
Far be it for me to question anyone's level of wartime service, but Alexander L Sortor Sr., served as a private in the 150th Ohio Infantry-National Guard for 42 Days in garrison duty far away from any battle.
But yet, "Colonel" A L Sorter Jr., latched on to this feeble service record of his father and turned it into his "Golden Goose."
His own service record is less distinguished than that of his father, if that is at all possible.
Although he insisted on being addressed a "Colonel" or Captain," his stateside Spanish America War service was only 36 days.
Mason City declared Wednesday, June 26, 1901, as a “Day of Jubilee." Tens of thousands of "Patriots" engulfed Mason City to be part of the soon to be determined false promise of a Harvard of the West. Everything phony about Sons of Veterans Memorial University came calling immediately after the events of this day.
But on this day, businesses closed, citizens festooned public buildings with flags and bunting, and tens of thousands of visitors from across the region descended on this small northern Iowa town. Crowds gathered to witness the cornerstone laying of the first of many planned academic buildings for the new Memorial University.
In this true story of charlatanism, the Harold Hill character skips town with a train car full of cash and a War and Peace level volume of whom can be taken for a ride next.
Truth can be so much worse than fiction.
