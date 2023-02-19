A drove of stubborn jackasses met up with a herd of forgetful pachyderms and delivered in the full splendor of the House Chamber, the mother of all reality TV shows.

It was supposed to be the State of the Union address, but since that title alone has become an insurmountable paradox, I prefer to think of what we observed as akin to a cage-match between the Kardashians and the Real Housewives of Orange County.

It would have been funny; you know like the Three Stooges brand of funny; slap-stick that harms no one.

Except for the horrifying fact that the people in that room can end us and we put them there.

Where did we go wrong?

I ask this question, not to elicit the expected litany of blame shaming, finger pointing and enemy identification narratives, but to segue into some observations thought through in the past several weeks.

It is not the reflexive partisan response parroted to us everyday by the talking heads that bothers me. We should all expect nothing less. Partisan lashing out is as American as apple pie.

It is the clear and present danger of hatred that cannot be shrouded, cloaked or disguised. The greatest feuds and rivalries throughout history pale in comparison to the vitriol delivered today in the United States of America.

I have been and continue to be bumfuzzled by any number of scattergun commentaries suggesting America adopt anything and everything from the fairy tale of restorative nostalgia to praying for the rapture as solutions to bridge the divide.

It was just this weekend that I read the column of Professor Steve Corbin who ends up on this page on occasion, and his call for the population to profess and deliver Agape love to each other, and with that, American divisiveness would melt away.

With all due respect to Dr. Corbin, I don't think there is enough time left in the life of the universe for any human being, let alone humanity in total, to achieve God-like Agape love best described for us in John 3:16.

Granted, mere humans from St Thomas Aquinas to Gandhi to Martin Luther King Jr spoke of Agape love in their teachings, but as a pathway, not as a destination.

Hate has become such an overused term that its impact has become diminished. It is no more potent than when said by a disappointed 3 year-old to a parent. Parents know that is frustration talking and not the truth. It hurts just the same, but it quickly goes away.

My vocabulary seems to be shrinking with age; just look at my progressive New York Times crossword failures and I'll have your sympathy. Yet that did not keep me from thinking about, mulling over, and seeking a better label to describe the opposing raw emotion exhibited between let's say, Donald Trump and … well pretty much anybody.

What we saw at the State of the Union, periodically, on the faces of legislators, the President, Vice-President, Speaker, five Supreme Court Justices who actually showed up, members of the Cabinet, the Joint Chiefs, the sundry of gallery attendees, miscellaneous aids and attendants, and most members of Congress was contempt, disdain and resentment. Yet, those words are inadequate as well.

21st Century American politics uses anger to propel dangerous candidates and meaningless campaigns to all too common victory. We are witness to, from key legislators to local office holders, elective office used and manipulated, not as an opportunity for cooperation and accomplishment, but for revenge.

In there grand plan for the great experiment, I think the founders envisioned democracy and our republic being driven by the truth that Americans would accept and be empowered by the regular cycles in which winners and losers in politics exchange places, sometimes unexpectedly, validating the power of one vote.

But did I find the word I was looking for?

Yup, I did, but it took a while.

That word is Ressentiment. A French word Anglicized and morphed into a definition I was looking for.

Ressentiment is to loath another's very existence. It is a state of mind that is vengeful and petty. It not only wishes to deny you what you have, but to deny you anything you may seek. Ressentiment seeks, as a primary mission, to bring others down; to identify scapegoats to blame for real or imagined oppressions, and for their own inadequacies.

This nonsense has got to stop.