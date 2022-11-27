Sayles: Thanksgiving thoughts

The Thanksgiving Season has always been my favorite holiday week. It is the word itself; "Thanksgiving" that has morphed and evolved in my family into something devoid of the traditions of pilgrims and turkeys and stuffing and cranberry sauce and even pies and mega-sweets nor do we celebrate Indigenous peoples as taught in public schools during my day.

Let me get back for a bit to the traditions part. I don't think I have to mention nor will you be surprised when I say to you that I am not "woke" on the study of History of the Settling of North America.

In fact, the hooey of most Thanksgiving history narratives are bunk and as with most historical accounts on any subject, are part fiction and part truth.; both good and bad.

So what? In my own family tree, my ninth Granduncle, Captain John Thomas Rolfe was a founder of Jamestown Colony Virginia. On 5 April 1613, he married Rebecca Powhatan, more commonly known as Princess Pocahontas Matowaka.

Farther up the Atlantic Coast, my eighth Great-grandmother, Mary Williams, daughter of Puritan founder of Rhode Island, Roger Williams, (ninth Great-grandfather) married John Sayles at Providence Plantation on 17 August 1654.

Thanksgiving, the holiday is not about any of that any of that except for the sinewy, meandering, loping and avulsion of the strands of DNA that wander from our ancestors , through their progeny, to ourselves and then on down the line of our own infinite forward reaching souls.

In my family, the holiday, as with all occasions that bring our group together, whether physically or at a distance is about: gratitude, appreciation, remembrance, and yes: THANKSGIVING.

There will always be those that congregate together, are unable to be physically present and those passed on that will be in the memories of all during family celebrations and gatherings. It is the fact of family that as time goes by the list of those forever-absent gets larger, but those larger numbers are reasons to rejoice for the many years, or the cherished few, are always a large part of expressing THANKS.

Don't get me wrong my people have no aversions to feasts.

We do get down to the business of food; firsts, seconds, thirds, desserts and then sandwiches and another dessert.

I have spent many decades witnessing the ancient Romanesque decadence of my brother attacking a table full of holiday food the menu of which being determined by the family chefs choice for that given year is of no relevance.

If he ever decides to really work for a living, he could make a killing as a waiter as he can balance four full plates in hands and on arms while grasping two full beverages without spilling a morsel or a drop.

He is a master at work and an amazing sight to behold. You see I am grateful for that time with my brother.

The individual introspection of that which becomes an inventory list of items one is thankful for is as personal as prayer.

Some years the ledger of things to be thankful and grateful, and appreciative for can be, if we are honest with ourselves, overwhelming. That I think is the appropriate frame of mind when expressing praise for God's gifts.

But the heart of my Thanksgiving this year is best described as follows;

It is Proverbs 17:6 that tells us, "Grandchildren are the crown of old men;

And the glory of sons is their fathers."

Truer words have never been written.

Being a grandpa is the best gig I have ever had. Don't get me wrong, being a Dad is a clear second. Yet it is not a "photo finish," nor is it a race won "by a nose."

The grandpa deal is way out ahead. It is the Edwin Moses of all gigs.

As with all of you who are grandparents, I can never overdose on time I get to spend with my grandson and granddaughter. In fact, if it weren't for the magic of technology which allows me near daily grandpa moments via FaceTime or Snapchat, I'd probably spend the rest of my retirement years in a tent pitched on my son's front yard.

For which I am sure that he is multi-repeatedly thankful.

May you all celebrate THANKSGIVING with a full measure of grace and gratitude.