Sayles: Thanks for the Band Fest memories

I hadn't truly appreciated Band Festival weekend in an over-the-top manner in many, many years. This year was my grandkids first Band Fest, and both my 4-year-old grandson and my 2 year-old granddaughter (although she would insist that I tell you she is 2 and one-half), had an indisputable blast.

On top of that, my youngest son and my daughter-in-law had celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary the week before in New York City and had taken in "The Music Man" on Broadway.

They didn't see Mayor Schickel, but had to settle for Hugh Jackman.

Their Band Fest weekend here in River City included a bucket list of stops, sights and all things Mason City, that I think we who live here seem to take for granted. I know I am guilty as charged.

The extent of my Band Fest participation in recent years can be summed up as "Nada". Two years for sure in isolation with most all of you, and then before that two decades of "I've Lost Interest".

But this year, immersing in the joy that only child-like eyes can envision, I thank my grandson and my 2 and one-half year-old granddaughter for opening that vault of memories of Band Fests of years gone by, closed for so long to this surly old curmudgeon.

Band Festival weekend started for this grandpa on the Friday before the parade when grandma told me to get my old ass up and go claim a good spot on the parade route. Having NEVER done that in my life, I was not quite sure how I was supposed to stake a claim in an area that was akin to the California Gold Rush.

But, understanding that my longevity may be directly tied to my successful compliance with this direct order, I grabbed a tarp, a dozen stakes and a hand written sign declaring "CLAIMED".

There in the parkway on the south side of East State Street, to the east and on the corner across from St. Paul's Lutheran Church, I found my Sutter's Mill.

I staked down the tarp and my sign and felt a high degree of comfort that grandma was going to let me live another day.

That evening the family discussion was some of those memories that I hope are some of the same stories told on me at my wake. I should have recorded them for that use at a later (I hope a lot later) time.

Not to diminish or take away from the 2022 festivities, I had flashes of days gone by that came from history that I have read, or from being part of many Band Fests over many years and in many capacities.

In 1953, the Band Festival coincided with a week-long celebration of Mason City's Centennial.

There were 100 Bands, from 100 communities with 100 Band Queens and the Globe-Gazette Centennial Edition was 212 captivating pages long.

In 1962, the Band Festival coincided with the premiere, right here in River City of the movie version of "The Music Man" at the Palace Theater.

123 Bands from 30 states in a competition for best high school marching band in the nation. The Lockport, Illinois Band was the Grand Champion and won $10,000 worth of band instruments equaling $100,000 in 2022 dollars.

I remember, several years later, that Meredith Willson was in town again for the Band Festival and he directed the Mason City All-City band for which I sat second chair trumpet. At the time….so what?

But today, well I found the Globe-Gazette picture of that moment and I had a story to tell my grandkids.

Then there was the year that my oldest son wanted to drive the family convertible in the parade chauffeuring a band queen. He was not old enough to drive, but I told him I'd set it up and be in the co-pilot seat for him.

As the hormones kicked in for that boy, and he adjusted the rear view mirror for a charming view, I broke the news to him that he would be driving for a band queen celebrating he 50th anniversary of being named Queen of the North Iowa Band Festival.

Thanks, Mason City, for the memories; old, new and ongoing.

JW Sayles is a Mason City resident. Opinions are his own.