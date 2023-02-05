Author and humorist Garrison Keillor wrote in his novel Lake Wobegon Days, "We'd all be better off if we all started the day by giving thanks for just one thing. I'm thankful for Norwegians."

Since I've spent my adult life in the midst of overwhelming amounts of Norwegianess, I can say with Mr. Keillor, Ditto: Thanks for Norwegians.

Through marriages immediate and far, and births close and closer, my Norwegian ticket got punched only recently as my grandson and granddaughter are both absolutely blond haired and blue eyed Scandinavians.

It's not easy making that club. It took me only fifty years. But you have to understand, or if you are married into a Norwegian clan, you already know, there are many things you first have to learn. Second, Norwegians are not the most sharing peoples when it comes to giving up their Norwegian secrets.

For example, as a newly minted son-in-law, I was certain that I had checked all of the Norwegianess boxes just by knowing that lefse is made from potatoes. This knowledge I shared at the first family feast as a son-in-law.

As I asked for some sugar to sprinkle on the butter swathed on the homemade lefse before I rolled it up for consumption, the table chatter ceased and nine sets of steely blue eyes admonished me as only Norwegians can; one step forward and five steps backward.

I never used the words sugar and lefse in the same sentence again; ever.

It was the Norwegian delicacies, unknown to me, that would continue to trip me up over the years. Not the pastries or the sweets, such sandbakkels, krumkake, skrouls, rosettes, smultringer, fattigmann or kokosmacroner, to name a few. My sweet tooth has always been Norwegian.

It's the things that are way worse than you can imagine just from the names. In fact the names ring rather poetic. Lutefisk (raw cod soaked in lye); Blodkake (pancakes made from pig's blood); Klůb (pig blood cake with barley); Smalahove (baked sheep's head); Brunost (brown cheese); Finnbiff (sautéed reindeer meat with butter sauce); Torrfisk (freeze-dried cod), just to throw out a few.

If you can make your way through the Norwegian main course delicacy of the day, you will be rewarded with any number of a multitude of the aforementioned sweet delights and coffee.

About the coffee … The Germans I grew up around drank a lot of coffee. At least I thought they did until I became an honorary Norwegian. My German crew drank coffee several times a day.

At least that's what they called it. The recipe was one-half cup boiling water, one-half teaspoon of freeze-dried Sanka, and top off the cup with cream from the morning milking.

Yes, my people like a little instant coffee with their cream. Hey, I got to like it too at a very early age and never had to deal with insomnia or hyper-activity.

When I became Norwegian, it was clear that I had no relationship with, nor had I ever even been introduced to coffee. My first trip to Wisconsin to the farm of my wife's great-uncle and aunt, the kitchen of the old farmhouse was where you entered and the wood-burning kitchen stove was the center of the room and fired up regardless of the calendar season.

On the firebox side of that stove sat the biggest enamelware coffee pot I had ever seen. It had to have been two gallons and the chipping of the enamel chronicled the heavy use evident from generations of daily or maybe continual coffee boils.

First the Norwegian pastries came out of the pantry and then the old-school coffee mugs. No Spoons; No Cream; No Sugar. I was about to meet Mr. Coffee the Norwegian way and he was not Joe DiMaggio.

With two potholders, one on the bail and one on the bottom, the coffee was poured. The color was consistent with molasses or maybe sorghum, or as this farm boy saw it; creosote. There is no leaving the coffee pot on the table. In the Norwegian house the pot must be returned to the stove for more boiling or in the native tongue, Kokekaffee.

I made my acquaintance that day with how coffee is suppose to be made, taste, smell and savored. The sandbakkels were almost secondary … almost.

After a lifetime of being blessed with and surrounded by Norwegians and Norwegianess, I am here to tell you if you are not, you have really missed out.

And by the way, my one coffee etiquette compromise, although still disapproved of by those steely blue-eyed Norwegian stares, is a nod to my German grandpa who liked a little coffee with his cream.

Mange Takk!!