Spring has sprung. The snow is gone. Work crews, for both businesses and government scurry from task to task like ants at a picnic … except on the most anticipated and costly public project in Mason City history … the flagship of River City Renaissance — the one, the only — Hyatt Place Hotel.

The magician who is supposed to make this whole thing appear, non-Developer David Elias Rachie, has only one magic trick in his repertoire; making your money disappear.

I am often asked, "Don't you get tired of lambasting River City Renaissance?"

You bet your ass I do.

Yet until the six guys behind the dais, who are also the guys writing the checks from your account every two weeks, and the showman of showmen at the chair in the center, our own P.T. Barnum, Mayor Bill Schickel, are inclined to answer your questions, and deliver transparency and accountability on every aspect of government funded development, well, then every once and a while I'm bound to flesh out and deliver here, some of your frustrations and concerns and simple questions.

Our city council, mayor, city administrator, development staff and ancillary employees and appointees thereto, find no shortage of successes nor shyness about patting each other on the back and when they think no one is looking on the backside.

Are there positive development projects happening in our community and North Iowa?

Absolutely.

All you have to do is listen to the self-agrandizing periodic reports delivered ad nauseam by anyone, anywhere and anyhow related to economic development and you have a compendium of every accomplishment ever delivered in and around Mason City.

Good. Great. Feel terrific about getting something done for the community.

Having succeeded in a few isolated cases by delivering the absolute bare minimum standards of ones job, in my day, would not entitle one to even keep the job.

Maybe we are at a point that we are awarding trophies along with nice paychecks for occasionally accomplishing expected job performance. Just a thought.

However, there is one thing you can always count on. Human beings cannot keep their mouths shut. Secrets in the public arena are impossible. So when I tell you that either directly, or indirectly, the subject of economic development failures gets talked about surreptitiously to us common folk in the general public, you can bet your life on it.

The secret is that there are no secrets.

So then, why is it that actions and activities that citizens pay for, and are entitled to be full partners in by the way, are cloaked in darkness and masked and muted in silence right here in River City?

Did you know that Mohawk Square, the old Mason City High School building has a new owner? That's a pretty significant piece of historic property smack dab in the middle of the cultural crescent.

Who are the new owners? What are their plans for the building? What commitments have been made by the city? Is it going to be razed or saved? Etc, etc, etc … Mason Cityans want to talk about this.

Did you know there are 20 parcels of real estate, located in the Mason City downtown economic development HUD designated Opportunity Zone that are owned by G8 Development, Philip Chodur and or related parties?

Come on. You remember G8 Development's place in the saga known as River City Renaissance?

G8 was the developer … ousted as the developer … was the developer again … ousted again … sued Mason City … was counter-sued by Mason City … after years of legal wranglings and undisclosed legal fees paid by you … law suit dismissed.

The property owned by G8 and unimproved or sitting empty and derelict includes:

• 16 South Federal Ave (Empty on the Plaza)

• 210 and 214 North Delaware and 19 3rd NE (Vacant Marshall and Swift)

• 11-15 2nd NE (Vacant Restaurant and Apartments)

• 118 N Federal (Vacant Restaurant)

• 8 Empty lots in the vicinity of South Federal and Highway 122

The crown jewels of River City Renaissance are missing many stones. The puzzle of downtown redevelopment in River City is missing quite a few pieces. Contact your city councilman and get some answers.