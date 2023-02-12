Thomas Dartmouth Rice is probably a name you do not recollect.

Born during the presidency of Thomas Jefferson in New York City and dying shortly before the election of Abraham Lincoln, Rice was a struggling travelling actor with unknown theater companies playing in nameless cities.

But, in 1832 T D Rice, who was White, became forever interconnected with racism and segregation when he developed the minstrel show, "Black Face" character Jim Crow that brought him fame and fortune around the globe.

Jim Crow became the banner attached to racist laws, primarily in the South, but also as a nationwide racial epitaph for African-Americans.

The application and prosecution of Federal and Constitutional equality laws collapsed at the feet of States Rights at the end of the 1870's. However, it was The Supreme Court of the United States, in two landmark rulings, which set the table for the legalization of segregation across the nation.

In 1883 the high court struck down as unconstitutional the Civil Rights Law of 1875 signed into law by President US Grant. In 1896 the Supreme Court, in arguably the darkest hour for American jurisprudence, ruled 7-1 in Plessy v. Ferguson that state-mandated segregation and separation laws did not violate the equal protection clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

From 1877, the recognized end of Reconstruction policies, until the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, state sanctioned discrimination and segregation statutes were legal and enforceable.

Fueled by better wages in the north during the industrial revolution and also a life in states that at least in words if not actions, promised equal rights, six million African Americans uprooted and headed north of the Mason-Dixon Line and also to the American west.

It was called The Great Migration and with it was a steady stream of disenfranchised Americans for one-hundred years.

Iowans are living an historical disconnect if we convince ourselves that Jim Crow was not alive and breathing right in our midst, from the time of pioneer settlement well into the 20th Century.

The racism rampant in the south gave way to the subtle and slippery world of "Separate but Equal" in the industrialized north and the expanding west.

Segregation became "separation;" insidious because of its subtly.

Take a spin through the written record of North Iowa history looking for not only the obvious and remarkable earmarks of Jim Crow policies and practices, but also those simple every day expectations of equal rights, taken for granted and conspicuous by their absence.

City directories for businesses and individuals, and even telephone books, equivalent to today's Google Search and used countless times every day, were annotated with (c), for every African American (colored) resident, address, business, phone number, church, organization, club or establishment; yes right here in River City. (1923 R L Polk City Directory)

All the information necessary to redline Black residents and Black businesses to certain locations within city boundaries was at the fingertips of everyone. All you had to do was flip through the pages of any directory and look for clusters of African American addresses.

Across the country there were chapters of Negro Chambers of Commerce, and Booker T Washington's National Negro Business League, both of which supplanted the organizations of the white business community who found it easy to choose exclusion over inclusion, and segregation over integration.

From 1923 to 1963, New York City postal worker Victor Hugo Green, a Black veteran of WWI and amateur travelogue writer, published a lengthy pamphlet entitled, The Negro Motorist Green-Book.

Cataloging gas stations, restaurants, hotels, motels, movie theaters, swimming pools and specifically mapping routes where African Americans travelling the United States be it for business or family vacation, could frequent Black friendly establishments and bypass those owned and operated by Jim Crow.

A safe haven roadmap, if you will, reminiscent of the abolitionists' Underground Railroad.

Yet the undercurrent in the everyday lives of Black Americans, at home, even if that was in small town Iowa, was not only the overt and vocal constructs and boundaries imposed through Jim Crow mentality, but the implicit adherence by all of us to that most pathetic and apathetic reason for inaction when clearly action is necessary; "That's Just the Way it is."

It is not lost upon me, the irony of a Black History Month column being written by an old white guy. But, I have to tell you; I really miss civil discourse and informed debate between Americans who disagree and talk it out, one issue at a time. History is not dusty stories used to validate ourselves. Its best use is as a tool to identify things that we can change today.

So if you have something to say … bring it on.